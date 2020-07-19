Multi-Homer Game from David Washington Powers Milkmen to 7-3 Win over Saints in Series Finale

July 19, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







David Washington takes a big swing for the Milwaukee Milkmen

(Milwaukee Milkmen) David Washington takes a big swing for the Milwaukee Milkmen(Milwaukee Milkmen)

The Milwaukee Milkmen played a rare evening game on a Sunday, and after the Sioux Falls Canaries lost their game earlier in the day, the Milkmen had a chance to move into a tie for first place in the American Association heading into Monday's off day. The only thing standing in the way were the St. Paul Saints, who sent Matt Quintana out to the mound to begin tonight's ballgame.

Milwaukee put the pressure on the "home" team from the get-go in the top of the first inning. Brett Vertigan began the contest with a single and reached second base on an error. He moved up to third on a groundout and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Mason Davis. The next batter was David Washington, and he clobbered a ball over the fence in right field for a solo homer to give the Milkmen an early 2-0 advantage.

The Milkmen offense was back at it in the third. Dylan Tice lined a two-out double to bring Davis to the plate, and he smashed a two-run bomb out of the ballpark to make it 4-0 Milwaukee.

That would be more than enough support for Milkmen starter Ryan Kussmaul. The veteran and Wisconsin-native had struggled during his first two starts of the season but had his pitches working today as he navigated through five solid frames. The Saints scored a pair of runs off Kussmaul in the fifth inning on a two-run dinger by Justin Byrd, but that would be all that St. Paul could muster against the sidearming right-hander. Kussmaul threw 81 pitches across five innings, allowing four hits and those two runs with four punchouts and a single walk.

Milwaukee added some insurance in the sixth. Davis led off the frame with a double then came around to score on David Washington's second home run of the ballgame, this one taken out to the opposite field to left. Zach Nehrir was hit by a pitch to follow, and he moved from first to third when Adam Brett Walker singled. Nehrir scored Milwaukee's seventh run of the game on a sacrifice fly by catcher Christian Correa.

After Kussmaul, Peyton Grey worked two scoreless innings (he has so far worked 7.2 frames this year without allowing a run). He handed the ball off to Karch Kowalczyk, who posted a zero in the eighth. AJ Schugel came in to close things out in the ninth and served up a mostly harmless home run to Max Murphy before getting the final three outs of the ballgame.

Milwaukee won by a final score of 7-3, taking the rubber match and winning the road series against St. Paul at the Sioux Falls hub two games to one. The triumph moves the Milkmen to 9-5 on the season, tying them for first place with the Canaries. After tomorrow's off day, the Milkmen will square off against the Chicago Dogs for a three-game series at Franklin Field. First pitch on Tuesday evening is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

The Milkmen return home to Franklin Field for their next three games against the Chicago Dogs. If you can't attend in person, you can watch the games. A full season subscription can be purchased for $19.99.

The Milkmen are back at Franklin Field Tuesday, July 21st as they host the Chicago Dogs at 6:35 pm.

For tickets and more information visit MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.