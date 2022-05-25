RedHawks Hold Milkmen to One Run for 3-1 Win

FARGO, N.D. â - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (8-3) won their fifth game in a row as they held the Milwaukee Milkmen (6-5) to only one run on five hits on Wednesday night. The RedHawks are now 2-0 at Newman Outdoor Field and have the best record in the American Association. LHP Tyler Grauer (1-0) started for Fargo-Moorhead and earned his first professional win in the game.

Fargo-Moorhead batters combined for eight hits and reached base another five times (three walks, two hit by pitches). The RedHawks scored one run in the second and the third innings to take a 2-1 lead after three. Second baseman Peter Maris (1-for-5) hit his league-leading seventh double of the season and drove in a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it a 3-1 game. John Silviano (2-for-4) had his second multi-hit night in a row and is now 4-for-7 with a double and two runs batted in against Milwaukee this season.

LHP Tyler Grauer made his first start of the season for the RedHawks and pitched 5.1 innings. Grauer allowed one run on four hits and two walks and struck out six batters in the game. He worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the third inning without giving up a run. RHP Bret Helton relieved Grauer in the sixth inning and allowed a hit and a walk in 0.2 innings pitched. RHP Joe Jones pitched two innings and struck out three batters without allowing a base runner. RHP Luke Lind earned his first save of the season after facing the minimum in the ninth and striking out a batter. The RedHawks did not allow a baserunner over the last 10 batters faced in the game.

Milwaukee went 5-for-32 (.135) with three walks in the game and are now 10-for-68 (.147) through the first two games of the series. The Milkmen tied the game at one in the top of the third inning but could not capitalize with

the bases loaded and nobody out. Aaron Hill (1-for-4) and Chase Sedio (1-for-3, walk) each had a double in the loss.

RHP Myles Smith (1-1) was given the loss despite pitching well for a majority of the game. Smith pitched six innings and allowed only two runs on five hits and two walks despite striking out six batters. He threw 114

pitches (74 strikes, 40 balls) in the loss. RHP A.J. Jones relieved Smith in the seventh inning and allowed one run on three hits and a walk.

Fargo-Moorhead and Milwaukee will conclude the three-game series with a 6:30 p.m. game tomorrow night at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP Sebastian Kessay (1-0, 2.25 ERA) will start in the series finale for Fargo-Moorhead while RHP Ryan Zimmerman (0-0, 6.48 ERA) will make the start for Milwaukee.

