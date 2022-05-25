'Dogs and Explorers Postponed Again, Doubleheader Thursday

LINCOLN, Nebraska - For the second consecutive day the Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux City Explorers have been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Fans with tickets to today's postponed game can exchange them for any future Saltdogs game.

The games can be seen in full on aabaseball.tv, while radio coverage of the doubleheader will be joined in progress at the conclusion of Hail Varsity Radio at 6 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The 'Dogs and Explorers will make up a game as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Monday, July 19. That doubleheader will also start at 4:30.

