Canaries Score Twelve Unanswered Runs to Walk Off Winnipeg

Sioux Falls, SD - A celebration took place near the Sioux Falls Stadium first base bag that seemed impossible just hours earlier.

The Sioux Falls Canaries trailed 13-2 midway through the fifth inning before rallying to top Winnipeg 14-13 in walkoff fashion Wednesday night.

The Goldeyes sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the second inning to take a commanding early lead.

Sioux Falls would respond in the third inning when Angelo Altavilla led off the frame with a double and was driven in by Ozzie Martinez. Winnipeg added another run in the top of the fourth inning before Gavin LaValley blasted a solo homerun to start the home half.

Goldeyes first baseman David Washington belted a two-out, three-run homerun in the top of the fifth to give Winnipeg their largest lead of the game.

But the Birds answered with three runs in their half of the fifth. Wyatt Ulrich led off with a triple and was driven in by Martinez. Kona Quiggle followed with a base hit before consecutive run- scoring singles from Jabari Henry and LaValley.

Shamoy Christopher opened the sixth inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice groundout from Martinez to get within 13-6.

Sioux Falls struck for four runs in their half of the seventh. Ulrich drove in two runs with a bases- loaded single before two more runs came across home plate on a fielding error.

After the Canaries were turned away scoreless in the eighth inning, Christopher and Altavilla led off the ninth with a pair of singles and Ulrich drew a walk. Martinez laced an RBI single to bring the Birds within two runs before Altavilla scored on a fielder's choice.

Down to their final out, Sioux Falls reloaded the bases when LaValley was hit by a pitch before Cole Pengilly delivered a game-winning two-run single to stun the Goldeyes.

LaValley finished with four hits while Altavilla and Martinez each had three as the Canaries finished with 19 for the game. Martinez also drove in four as Colby Wyatt tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Sioux Falls is now 4-8 on the year while Winnipeg drops to 6-6. The two teams will meet again Thursday afternoon at 3:05pm to close the four-game series.

