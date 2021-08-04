RedHawks Drop Series Finale to Monarchs

FARGO, N.D. - The RedHawks' offense was limited to six hits on Wednesday night as Kansas City (46-24) rolled to a 7-1 win over Fargo-Moorhead (41-31) in the series finale in front of 2,533 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. It was the RedHawks second straight series win after taking the first two games from Kansas City.

RHP Gage Hinsz (4-5) started for the RedHawks and allowed five runs on six hits and seven walks in four innings pitched. Hinsz got the loss and was replaced in the fifth inning by RHP Jon Ludwig (0-0) after allowing a two-run home run, a single, and a walk to start the frame. Ludwig pitched 2.1 innings and gave up an unearned run on one hit and a walk. RHP Michael Hope (6-1) came into the game in the seventh inning and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing only one run on two hits and two walks.

The RedHawks tied their season high with 12 strikeouts in the game as Dylan Kelly (2-for-3, walk, RBI) was the only batter with more than one hit and the only batter to drive in a run for the RedHawks. Jordan George tied his season high with three walks in the game and extended his on-base streak to 52 games, four games shy of the American Association all-time mark.

RHP Keyvius Sampson (1-0) got the win for the Monarchs after giving up only one run on four hits in 5.1 innings pitched. RHP Justin Donatella (2-0) relieved Sampson in the sixth inning and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings. Donatella allowed only one hit and two walks while striking out three batters. RHP Jameson McGrane (5-1) pitched in the ninth inning and allowed a hit but struck out a batter and didn't allow a run.

Kansas City was held to only one hit through the first three innings before scoring three runs in the fourth to open the scoring. Collin Willis (1-for-4, walk, 2 RBIs) and Gabriel Guerrero (2-for-4, walk, 2 RBIs) each hit two-run home runs in the Monarchs' win.

Fargo-Moorhead will head on the road to play a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers (39-31) at Lewis & Clark Park beginning Friday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night. The RedHawks will return to Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, August 10 to play a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars (33-38).

