Railroaders Handcuffed by Murphy in Finale

August 4, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - Chicago starter Kyle Murphy did not allow a hit for the first 6.2 innings and the Dogs claimed the series with a 6-1 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Wednesday night at The Depot.

Making just his second professional start, Murphy (1-1) allowed just one unearned run in the bottom of the ninth inning, exiting after an RBI double from Ramon Hernandez. Murphy finished with 106 pitches over 8.1 innings, striking out six and walking two while allowing just two hits. Chase Simpson recorded the first Cleburne knock with a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh.

Chicago (42-30) got on the board in the top of the second when K.C. Hobson skied a leadoff solo homer. A two-out RBI single later in the inning from Grant Kay made it 2-0 Dogs.

In the third, Ryan Houg led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out RBI single from Crouse that extended the Chicago advantage to 3-0.

Kay singled home another run for the Dogs in the sixth, and then Chicago added two in the seventh on back-to-back RBI singles from Hobson and Crouse, who finished 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI.

Jheyson Manzueta (5-3) was saddled with the loss, allowing four runs over 5.2 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Darrien Williams and Landon Holifield combined for 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Railroaders now take to the road for a four-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs. First pitch of Thursday's series opener is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

