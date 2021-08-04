Canaries' Garkow Shuts Down RailCats' Bats in 4-1 Loss

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (28-43) hitting was again kept quiet due to Sioux Falls Canaries' (27-43) starter Tyler Garkow in a 4-1 loss in the third game of four at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

Sioux Falls starter Tyler Garkow was magnificent all night as he continued to dice the RailCats hitters. He threw seven phenomenal innings and gave up one run with none earned. Garkow's control was also great tonight as he struck out seven while walking just one. Garkow received the win for his efforts on the hill.

The Canaries raced out to a 3-0 lead by the third inning as center fielder Cade Gotta contributed in driving in runs and scoring runs himself. Gotta slapped a double to left field which drove in a run and scored a run on an RBI single by first baseman Trey Michalczewski.

Sioux Falls second baseman Jordan Ebert added one more to the lead in the fourth by smacking a base hit into center field and scoring Wyatt Ulrich.

The RailCats would get a run back in the seventh via a Ryan Cash sacrifice fly that scored Zach Welz, but that would be the only run of the day for the SouthShore squad.

An error by shortstop Tom Walraven in the eighth would allow another run to score four Sioux Falls, marking the final margin of victory at 4-1.

Starting pitcher Trevor Lubking gave up nine hits and three earned runs over seven and received the loss.

Sioux Falls closer Caleb Frare came on and threw a clean ninth inning to mark a save.

After dropping the third game of the series, the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Sioux Falls Canaries will wrap it up tomorrow, with the series finale scheduled for Thursday, August 5 at 12:10 p.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

