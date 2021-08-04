Milkmen Escape from Cougar's Den 4-3

Franklin, WI - Riding the coattails of another quality start from pitcher Ryan Zimmerman, the Milwaukee Milkmen clinched a series victory with a 4-3 victory over the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday.

Milkmen third baseman Logan Trowbridge wasted no time putting his team ahead, slugging his 8th home run of the year in the top of the first inning. For the second straight night, the 1-2 punch of Adam Brett Walker II and David Washington created more runs for the Milkmen in the first as well. Walker followed Trowbridge's dinger with a single and stolen base. Washington's base hit scored the 2020 American Association MVP to make it 2-0 early on.

The single and stolen base combination proved unbeatable again for Milwaukee in the second inning, as Aaron Hill set the table and Tony Rosselli continued to revive his bat, bringing home Hill.

After retiring the first 7 Kane County batters, Zimmerman gave up a double to Cougars' shortstop Nick Lovullo in the 3rd. That would not prove to be Kane County's only extra base hit of the inning, as center fielder Anfernee Seymour took Zimmerman yard, drawing the Cougars closer to 3-2.

Kane County nearly tied the game in the 3rd after a single from Josh Rollette and a ground-rule double from Gavin Lavalley but a groundout from Kacy Clemens kept the Milkmen in the lead after 3 innings.

The bottom of the Cougar's lineup continued to produce in the following inning. Designated hitter Mitch Reeves singled and left fielder Anthony Ray doubled which allowed Lovullo to bring in a run with a sacrifice fly to new Milkman Cole Sturgeon.

Tied at 3, Sturgeon drew a base on balls to start the 6th and continued the stolen base party, swiping second. The Milwaukee right fielder came across to score after two productive outs; a ground out to second base by Hill and a sacrifice fly from Rosselli.

Kane County and Milwaukee both put runners on first and second with two outs in the following half innings but neither could push across a run.

During their last chances in the 9th against Milkmen closer Nate Hadley, the Cougars put a runner on first, namely Seymour with a one-out single. Kane County's Josh Allen reached base for his first time of the night with a walk, putting Hadley in a predicament.

All signs pointed to the Cougars tying the game when Rolette singled but Sturgeon proved his defensive worth to his new team, hosing down Seymour at the plate for a crucial and unexpected second out. Hadley threw a wild pitch to put both Rolette and pinch runner Nick Santoro in scoring position but escaped with a nail-biting save by forcing a game-ending ground out from Lavalley.

Milwaukee and Kane County will duke it out for the final game of the series at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday.

