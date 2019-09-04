Redband Jersey Auction Ends Tonight

SPOKANE, Wash. - The clock is ticking on the Redband Jersey Auction as we're down to the final day to bid on these exclusive pieces of Spokane Indians memorabilia. The auction will conclude tonight (Wednesday) at 8:30 PM PDT. Help support a great cause with the proceeds from the jersey auction going to protect the Spokane River and its native Redband Trout population.

Bids can only be made through the LiveSource App.

This is the third year the Spokane Indians have worn a Redband Jersey in select home games throughout the season. This year's design is unlike the previous two seasons and sports a massive Redband Trout on the front. This edition of the Redband Jersey was worn in all Thursday home games this season, for a total of five games. All jerseys available in the auction are game-worn and autographed.

Once again, the auction ends tonight (Wednesday) at 8:30 PM PST. Make sure to get your bids in through the LiveSource App before it's too late!

Plus, while today is the end of the Redband Jersey Auction, it's also the start of the Northwest League Playoffs! The Spokane Indians begin their quest for a league title tonight as they host the Tri-City Dust Devils in Game One of the Northwest League Playoffs presented by TicketsWest, SWX, and 103.5 The Game. The game starts at 6:30 PM and tickets are as low as $5. You can purchase your tickets by clicking the image below, or by calling the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886.

