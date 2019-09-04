Hops Playoff Primer

PLAYOFFS BEGIN: The Hops open the playoffs tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 4th), hosting game one of the best-of-three South Division Series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.

SOUTH DIVISION SERIES SCHEDULE:

Wed 9/4, 7:05 Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro

Thu 9/5, 6:35 Hillsboro at Salem-Keizer

Fri 9/6, 6:35 Hillsboro at Salem-Keizer (if necessary)

BROADCAST SCHEDULE ON RIP CITY RADIO 620AM: The Hops will have full 30-minute pregame shows prior to each game of the South Division Series. Airtimes on 620AM will be 6:35 Wednesday, and 6:05 Thursday and Friday.

AND THEN? If the Hops advance, they would host games one and two of the best-of-five Northwest League Championship Series, against either Spokane or Tri-City. Games 3-5 --- the final two if necessary --- would be on the road.

STAFFIN' UP: During the regular season, the Hops pitching staff posted the lowest batting average against in the Northwest League since at least 1990 (which is as far back as we have records)... and it wasn't close. Hillsboro's batting average against was .205. Number two was the 2005 Vancouver Canadians at .222.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: The Hops also posted the best run differential in the Northwest League in the last decade, as they scored 128 more runs than they allowed. (Next best: Everett in 2016, +108).

WINNING BIG AND SMALL: Hillsboro went 25-4 in games decided by four or more runs (and they're 117-80 in those games over their seven-season history). And they went 11-8 in one-run games (and they're an astonishing 104-59 all-time in one-run games).

VS. SALEM-KEIZER: The Hops and Volcanoes were a good match during the regular season, with Hillsboro winning eight of the 15 meetings.

THE LAST TIME? Hillsboro is seeking their first Northwest League title since 2015, and the third in their seven-year history (they also won in 2014). Salem-Keizer last won the NWL title in 2009, which was the fifth time they'd won a championship since moving from Bellingham for the 1997 season (also 1998, '01, '06, '07).

UP NORTH: The Northwest League Championship Series will pit the winner of the Hops-Volcanoes series against the winner of the North Division Series. Spokane hosts Tri-City in game one tonight (Wed.), with games two and three at Tri-City on Thursday and (if necessary) Friday.

