The Playoff Race Begins
September 4, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
The Dust Devils head to Spokane tonight for Game One of the Northwest League Playoffs. Listen live to Chris King on NewsTalk 870 or on the TuneIn Radio App! First pitch is at 6:30 pm.
The series shifts to Gesa Stadium, tomorrow, Thursday September 5th. Join us for Happy Hour where 12-ounce domestic beer will be $2.50 and 12-ounce Coca-Cola products will be $1 from 6:15-7:15 pm.
Gates will open at 6:15 pm with first pitch at 7:15 pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from September 4, 2019
- The Playoff Race Begins - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Canadians Baron Receives 3rd Consecutive Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award - Vancouver Canadians
- Redband Jersey Auction Ends Tonight - Spokane Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Dust Devils Stories
- The Playoff Race Begins
- Dust Devils Win Regular Season Finale
- Tri-City Drops Penultimate Regular Season Game
- Dust Devils Rally to Win Third Straight
- Dust Devils Clinch Playoff Berth