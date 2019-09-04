The Playoff Race Begins

The Dust Devils head to Spokane tonight for Game One of the Northwest League Playoffs. Listen live to Chris King on NewsTalk 870 or on the TuneIn Radio App! First pitch is at 6:30 pm.

The series shifts to Gesa Stadium, tomorrow, Thursday September 5th. Join us for Happy Hour where 12-ounce domestic beer will be $2.50 and 12-ounce Coca-Cola products will be $1 from 6:15-7:15 pm.

Gates will open at 6:15 pm with first pitch at 7:15 pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!

