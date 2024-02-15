Red Wings Release 2024 Preliminary Promotional Schedule
February 15, 2024 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2024 preliminary promotional schedule ahead of their April 2 home opener at Innovative Field. The promotional schedule will comprise of 21 fireworks nights, 12 chances for kids to run the bases, seven replica jersey giveaways, four bobblehead giveaways, and much more.
GIVEAWAYS:
Replica Jerseys:
- May 1 (Home Jersey)
- May 15 (TBD)
- May 29 (TBD)
- June 26 (TBD)
- July 24 (TBD)
- September 4 (Cocos Locos Jersey)
- September 18 (TBD)
BOBBLEHEADS:
- Naomi Silver (May 31)
- Captain America (June 29)
- Santa LeCroy (July 27)
- Josh Whetzel (September 21)
WINTER MITTENS:
- April 2
2024 MAGNET SCHEDULE:
- April 2
ECLIPSE VIEWING GLASSES:
- April 5
COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER SILICON PINT GLASS:
- June 1
HAWAIIAN SHIRT:
- June 13
RED WINGS HAT:
- June 15
BASEBALL:
- June 16
ZOO HAT:
- August 13
WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:
TUESDAY: Every Tuesday, all tickets are half-priced (Excluding Opening Day)
WEDNESDAY: Every Wednesday night game starting May 1, we will be giving away replica jerseys!
THURSDAY: Select Thursday night games are for the Plates; Pre-game happy hours (with $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar, courtesy of Bud Light, and Genesee Beer); College Nights ($15 ticket includes 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with valid college ID) *excluding July 4
FRIDAY: Post-Game Fireworks series starting May 17
SATURDAY: Post-Game Fireworks series starting June 1, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union
SUNDAY: Kids Run The Bases, courtesy of Wegmans; Knot Hole Kids Club, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
REOCCURRING PROMOTIONS:
BARK IN THE PARK: May 3, June 11, July 30, August 15, and September 8, presented by Lollypop Farm
$5 TICKET: May 19, September 2, and September 18
THE INTENTIONAL WALK: June 11-16 to benefit local charities, presented by Wegmans
COCOS LOCOS: June 1, July 23, and September 4
BRUCE THE BAT DOG MEET & PETS: Dates to be announced at a later date, courtesy of Flower City Group
diamond pro autograph booth: 45 minutes prior to first pitch of every home game a current Red Wings player will be available to sign autographs.
CONDENSED PRELIMINARY PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:
APRIL 2(Opening Day)
WINTER MITTENS GIVEAWAY (First 1,500 Fans)
2024 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY (First 5,000 Fans) courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services
APRIL 5
ECLIPSE VIEWING GLASSES GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union
APRIL 21
AUTISM AWARENESS DAY
MAY 1
HOME REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY (First 500 Fans) courtesy of Nissan
MAY 4
CLEAN SWEEP (for more information on Clean Sweep click here.) courtesy of the City of Rochester
MAY 5
CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION
MAY 15
REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Greater Roc
MAY 17
POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of NUTRL
MAY 29
REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY courtesy of Budweiser
MAY 31
WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT WITH NAOMI SILVER BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY (First 2,000 Fans) courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union
JUNE 1
COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER SILICON PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of LSI Solutions
JUNE 11
PEDRO SANCHEZ FROM "NAPOLEON DYNAMITE" NIGHT with an appearance from Efren Ramirez presented by Jolly Time Pop Corn and Chick-Fil-A Henrietta
JUNE 13
BEACH NIGHT WITH PLATES HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Nissan
JUNE 14
SALUTE TO THE NEGRO LEAGUES NIGHT presented by The Community Foundation
POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of Flower City Group
JUNE 15
HAT GIVEAWAY (First 2,000 Fans) courtesy of Segar & Sciortino
JUNE 16 (Father's Day)
BASEBALL GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Diamond Pro
POST-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD
JUNE 26
PRIDE NIGHT
POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of Ellenwood Electric and Nissan
JUNE 28 - JUNE 30
SUPERHERO WEEKEND
JUNE 29
CAPTAIN AMERICA BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of West Herr
JULY 4
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION courtesy of Wegmans
POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union
JULY 5
MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT
ZOOPERSTARS
JULY 6
RPO CONCERT courtesy of Monroe County
POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union
JULY 26
CANCER SURVIVORS NIGHT presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute
JULY 27
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
Santa LeCroy bobblehead giveaway
AUGUST 1
TODD PACKER FROM "THE OFFICE" NIGHT with an appearance from David Koechner presented by Chick-Fil-A Henrietta
AUGUST 2
FAITH NIGHT courtesy of Christian Flooring
AUGUST 4
DINO DAY presented by Nissan
AUGUST 13
ZOO HAT GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of the Seneca Park Zoo
AUGUST 15
DUEL OF THE DISHES
AUGUST 16
STAR WARS NIGHT
AUGUST 18
FIRST RESPONDERS DAY courtesy of Bob Johnson Auto Group
SEPTEMBER 2
LABOR DAY - all tickets are just $5
SEPTEMBER 4
COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY (First 500 Fans) courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers
SEPTEMBER 18
REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY (First 500 Fans) courtesy of RE/MAX
SEPTEMBER 20 - SEPTEMBER 22
FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND
SEPTEMBER 20
DEAF CULTURE NIGHT in support of RIT/NTID and RSD
POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers
SEPTEMBER 21
JOSH WHETZEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Nissan
TICKET INFORMATION
Single-game tickets are already on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com. Rochester opens the 2024 home campaign with a six-game series against Lehigh Valley (PHI) on April 2 at Innovative Field. Season Seats, group outing single-game suites, picnics, and flex packs can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. More information on these options can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.
