Red Wings Release 2024 Preliminary Promotional Schedule

February 15, 2024 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2024 preliminary promotional schedule ahead of their April 2 home opener at Innovative Field. The promotional schedule will comprise of 21 fireworks nights, 12 chances for kids to run the bases, seven replica jersey giveaways, four bobblehead giveaways, and much more.

GIVEAWAYS:

Replica Jerseys:

- May 1 (Home Jersey)

- May 15 (TBD)

- May 29 (TBD)

- June 26 (TBD)

- July 24 (TBD)

- September 4 (Cocos Locos Jersey)

- September 18 (TBD)

BOBBLEHEADS:

- Naomi Silver (May 31)

- Captain America (June 29)

- Santa LeCroy (July 27)

- Josh Whetzel (September 21)

WINTER MITTENS:

- April 2

2024 MAGNET SCHEDULE:

- April 2

ECLIPSE VIEWING GLASSES:

- April 5

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER SILICON PINT GLASS:

- June 1

HAWAIIAN SHIRT:

- June 13

RED WINGS HAT:

- June 15

BASEBALL:

- June 16

ZOO HAT:

- August 13

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday, all tickets are half-priced (Excluding Opening Day)

WEDNESDAY: Every Wednesday night game starting May 1, we will be giving away replica jerseys!

THURSDAY: Select Thursday night games are for the Plates; Pre-game happy hours (with $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar, courtesy of Bud Light, and Genesee Beer); College Nights ($15 ticket includes 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with valid college ID) *excluding July 4

FRIDAY: Post-Game Fireworks series starting May 17

SATURDAY: Post-Game Fireworks series starting June 1, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

SUNDAY: Kids Run The Bases, courtesy of Wegmans; Knot Hole Kids Club, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

REOCCURRING PROMOTIONS:

BARK IN THE PARK: May 3, June 11, July 30, August 15, and September 8, presented by Lollypop Farm

$5 TICKET: May 19, September 2, and September 18

THE INTENTIONAL WALK: June 11-16 to benefit local charities, presented by Wegmans

COCOS LOCOS: June 1, July 23, and September 4

BRUCE THE BAT DOG MEET & PETS: Dates to be announced at a later date, courtesy of Flower City Group

diamond pro autograph booth: 45 minutes prior to first pitch of every home game a current Red Wings player will be available to sign autographs.

CONDENSED PRELIMINARY PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

APRIL 2(Opening Day)

WINTER MITTENS GIVEAWAY (First 1,500 Fans)

2024 MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY (First 5,000 Fans) courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services

APRIL 5

ECLIPSE VIEWING GLASSES GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union

APRIL 21

AUTISM AWARENESS DAY

MAY 1

HOME REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY (First 500 Fans) courtesy of Nissan

MAY 4

CLEAN SWEEP (for more information on Clean Sweep click here.) courtesy of the City of Rochester

MAY 5

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION

MAY 15

REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Greater Roc

MAY 17

POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of NUTRL

MAY 29

REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY courtesy of Budweiser

MAY 31

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT WITH NAOMI SILVER BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY (First 2,000 Fans) courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

JUNE 1

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER SILICON PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of LSI Solutions

JUNE 11

PEDRO SANCHEZ FROM "NAPOLEON DYNAMITE" NIGHT with an appearance from Efren Ramirez presented by Jolly Time Pop Corn and Chick-Fil-A Henrietta

JUNE 13

BEACH NIGHT WITH PLATES HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Nissan

JUNE 14

SALUTE TO THE NEGRO LEAGUES NIGHT presented by The Community Foundation

POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of Flower City Group

JUNE 15

HAT GIVEAWAY (First 2,000 Fans) courtesy of Segar & Sciortino

JUNE 16 (Father's Day)

BASEBALL GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Diamond Pro

POST-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD

JUNE 26

PRIDE NIGHT

POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of Ellenwood Electric and Nissan

JUNE 28 - JUNE 30

SUPERHERO WEEKEND

JUNE 29

CAPTAIN AMERICA BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of West Herr

JULY 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION courtesy of Wegmans

POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

JULY 5

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

ZOOPERSTARS

JULY 6

RPO CONCERT courtesy of Monroe County

POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

JULY 26

CANCER SURVIVORS NIGHT presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute

JULY 27

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Santa LeCroy bobblehead giveaway

AUGUST 1

TODD PACKER FROM "THE OFFICE" NIGHT with an appearance from David Koechner presented by Chick-Fil-A Henrietta

AUGUST 2

FAITH NIGHT courtesy of Christian Flooring

AUGUST 4

DINO DAY presented by Nissan

AUGUST 13

ZOO HAT GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of the Seneca Park Zoo

AUGUST 15

DUEL OF THE DISHES

AUGUST 16

STAR WARS NIGHT

AUGUST 18

FIRST RESPONDERS DAY courtesy of Bob Johnson Auto Group

SEPTEMBER 2

LABOR DAY - all tickets are just $5

SEPTEMBER 4

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY (First 500 Fans) courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers

SEPTEMBER 18

REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY (First 500 Fans) courtesy of RE/MAX

SEPTEMBER 20 - SEPTEMBER 22

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND

SEPTEMBER 20

DEAF CULTURE NIGHT in support of RIT/NTID and RSD

POST-GAME FIREWORKS courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers

SEPTEMBER 21

JOSH WHETZEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY (First 1,000 Fans) courtesy of Nissan

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets are already on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com. Rochester opens the 2024 home campaign with a six-game series against Lehigh Valley (PHI) on April 2 at Innovative Field. Season Seats, group outing single-game suites, picnics, and flex packs can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. More information on these options can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.

International League Stories from February 15, 2024

