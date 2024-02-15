Bisons to Accept Canadian Money 'At-Par' for Single-Game Tickets Purchased Through May 31

February 15, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







In a continued celebration of the Bisons partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays and to welcome the great baseball fans of Southern Ontario to Sahlen Field in 2024, the team today announced that they will once again accept Canadian Money 'At Par' for the purchase of all single-game tickets by Canadian residents through May 31. The offer will begin with the Bisons.com 'No-Service Fee' Pre-Sale of all 2024 single-game tickets, Tuesday, February 20 (11am) through February 22.

The At-Par pricing not only includes single-game tickets to all Bisons home games from Opening Day, March 29 through May 26, but also any future single-game tickets as long as they are purchased by May 31. This gives Bisons fans from Canada the ability to plan their whole summer at Sahlen Field and save on such nights as Lacrosse Night with the Buffalo Bandits (June 27), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (August 10) and Hockey Night with the Buffalo Sabres (September 7).

At-par pricing will be available for Canadian residents both online at Bisons.com (by using the promo code BISONS24) and by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office. For all 'at-par' policies, proof of Canadian residency is required. For online purchases, the promo code will lock in a 25% discount that will account for the exchange difference.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com. All Canadian cash 'at par' policies exclude the purchase/use of the Bisons' Gift Cards and ticket packages.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.