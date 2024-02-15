Inaugural Spring Breakout Game Details Announced

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the inaugural "Spring Breakout" games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast live on local RSNs, MLB Network, and streamed on MLB's Digital Properties from March 14th-17th.

The debut of Spring Breakout will showcase baseball's future stars, as each Major League Club will field a team of top prospects to play a team of top prospects from another organization in an exhibition game. This video, narrated by Baltimore Orioles All-Star catcher and former #1 overall prospect, Adley Rutschman, highlights what fans can expect to see during this celebration of baseball's next wave of stars, as all players on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list are eligible to participate in Spring Breakout.

The Spring Breakout rosters will be revealed live on a special MLB Network program on Thursday, March 7th at 11 a.m. ET, co-hosted by Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds. Spring Breakout participants will join the MLB Tonight program, which will simulcast on MLB's digital platforms, plus commentary will be provided by MLB Pipeline experts from Spring Training in Arizona and Florida.

Nearly all Spring Breakout games will be broadcast live, and blackout-free on MLB's digital platforms (MLB.com, MLB.TV and the MLB app), plus MLB Network will air five games live. The full live broadcast schedule, subject to change, is as follows:

Date Matchup Site Time (ET)*** Carrier(s)

3/14 Orioles at Pirates LECOM Park (Bradenton, FL) 7:05 p.m.* MLBD, MLBN, SportsNet Pitt.

3/15 Nationals at Mets Clover Park (St. Lucie, FL) 3:10 p.m.* MLBD, SNY, Nats.com (audio)

3/15 Padres at Mariners Peoria Sports Complex (Peoria, AZ) 4:10 p.m.** MLBD, MLBN, Root Sports, Padres.tv, Mariners radio

3/15 White Sox at Cubs Sloan Park (Mesa, AZ) 5:05 p.m.** MLBD, Marquee

3/16 Braves at Red Sox JetBlue Park (Fort Myers, FL) 1:05 p.m.** MLBD, MLBN, NESN

3/16 Phillies at Tigers Publix Field (Lakeland, FL) 1:05 p.m.** MLBD, Phillies radio, Tigers.tv

3/16 Blue Jays at Yankees George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa, FL) 4:05 p.m.* MLBD, MLBN, YES, Sportsn et+

3/16 Guardians at Reds Goodyear Ballpark (Goodyear, AZ) 7:05 p.m.* MLBD, CLEguardians.com (audio)

3/16 Diamondbacks at Rockies Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Scottsdale, AZ) 7:10 p.m.* MLBD, MLBN, Rockies.tv

3/17 Astros at Cardinals Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (Jupiter, FL) 10:05 a.m.* MLBD, Astros radio

Carriers Key: MLBD- MLB Digital platforms (MLB app, MLB.com, MLB.TV), MLBN- MLB Network

*-traditional doubleheader, **- single game, ***-Game times subject to change

In one of the first Spring Breakout games televised by MLB Network and streamed via MLB's digital platforms on Thursday March 14th, fans may have the chance to see the first overall pick in each of the last two drafts square off for the first time as right-hander Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, leads a group of Pittsburgh Pirates prospects against infielder Jackson Holliday, the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, and a team of Baltimore Orioles prospects. Holliday is MLB Pipeline's #1 overall 2023 prospect, while Skenes is #3.

Among the 16 Spring Breakout games, 12 will be played as part of a traditional doubleheader (one admission charge) either before or after the Major League teams square off, providing fans in attendance a sneak peek at the future stars of their favorite team. The four remaining games will be played in the Major League Spring Training stadiums in Arizona and Florida. Tickets for Spring Breakout games are available here.

Select fans attending the Spring Breakout games will receive a complimentary pack of Choice baseball cards featuring players participating in the event.

