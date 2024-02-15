Raines, Ribault Tie in High School Heritage Classic
February 15, 2024 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Raines High School Vikings and Ribault High School Trojans tied 5-5 in four innings on Thursday at the Bragan Baseball Complex at Fort Family Regional Park.
"I want to congratulate both Raines and Ribault on a very hard-played game by both teams," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "The Jumbo Shrimp want to sincerely thank Duval County Public Schools, Walk-Off Charities and everyone who has helped make the High School Heritage Classic a continued success in our club's salute to Black History."
Both teams wore customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms to commemorate the Negro American League team that played in Jacksonville from 1938 until 1942. The Jumbo Shrimp will retain possession of the A. Philip Randolph Cup, which honors the legacy of local Civil Rights icon Asa Philip Randolph, until next season's game.
In a back-and-forth affair, each side scored twice in the second, twice in the third and once in the fourth for the final 5-5 margin.
The Jumbo Shrimp will play as the Red Caps for select games during the upcoming 2024 season presented by FIS. The club's Opening Day at 121 Financial Ballpark is on Friday, March 29. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or calling 904-358-2846.
