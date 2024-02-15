Bisons to Put Single-Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday, February 20 -"No Service Fee" Online Presale February 20-22

With Opening Day at Sahlen Field just 43 days away, the Buffalo Bisons today announced they will hold a special Online Pre-Sale of ALL 2024 Single-Game Tickets starting Tuesday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. Fans will pay no-service fees on any single-game ticket they purchase on Bisons.com February 20-22, including for games such as Opening Day on March 29, Star Wars Night on May 25 and the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the BPO on July 3rd.

There is no promo code needed to take advantage of the No-Service Fee Pre-Sale starting Tuesday and as a reminder, Bisons fans will also save and additional $4.00 per ticket by purchasing their tickets in advance of game day.

A full line of ticket packages is also available at the team's official website, Bisons.com, including the popular Star Wars Night Family Pack that includes a bonus 4 FREE Opening Day Tickets now through Sunday, February 18. The Bisons lineup of ticket packages also includes the 12-game flex pack of undated tickets and the single-game Family Pack that includes tickets and food for the whole family plus a great merchandise discount. Season Tickets, 'The Herd' Membership Clubs and Buster's Kids Club memberships are also available.

For a complete 2024 promotional schedule, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

