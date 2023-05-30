Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Marcelo Mayer Promoted to Portland

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs announced today that Boston Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Marcelo Mayer has been promoted from High-A Greenville Drive and will join the Sea Dogs in Somerset.

Originally the Red Sox' first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft (fourth overall), Mayer has been dominant with the Drive this season. In 35 games, he was hitting .290 with 15 doubles, two triples, and 11 home runs with 34 RBI. Through the month of May, Mayer hit .321 with seven doubles and six home runs.

In 2022, he split time between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville, hitting .280 with 30 doubles, 13 home runs, and 53 RBI. Mayer stole 17 bases and was never caught stealing. He ranked among Red Sox minor leaguers in OBP (7th, .399), slugging percentage (6th, .489), OPS (3rd, .888), doubles (T-3rd, 30), walks (3rd, 68), XBH (T-8th, 45), and runs (T-9th, 61). He also recorded 28 multi-hit games.

Mayer is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 2 shortstop prospect in baseball and also ranked by Baseball America as Boston's best defensive infielder and as having the best infield arm. He was ranked as one of the top 2 prospects available in the 2021 MLB Draft by Baseball America (No. 2) and MLB.com (No. 1)

The first-place Sea Dogs begin a six-game series in New Jersey against the Somerset Patriots tonight at 6:05pm. Portland will send RHP Grant Gambrell (0-0, 1.69 ERA) while RHP Richard Fitts (2-3, 5.26 ERA) will take the mound for the Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark.

