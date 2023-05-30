May 30, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON The Sea Dogs fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon, 10-8 in front of a sold out crowd at Hadlock Field. New Hampshire took the early lead, plating three runs in the top of the first inning after a two-run home run by Orelvis Martinez along with an RBI single by Riley Tirotta. Portland tied it with three runs in the bottom of the same inning after Niko Kavadas launched a three-run blast to center field to record his eighth home run of the season. The Fisher Cats scored in the top of the second off of an RBI groundout by Leo Jimenez to take the 4-3 lead. Miguel Hiraldo singled to drive in another run before New Hampshire executed a double steal with Zac Cook stealing home to extend the lead, 6-3 in the top of the third. Leo Jimenez hit a two-run home run to cap off the scoring for the inning. In the bottom of the inning, Chase Meidroth recorded an RBI groundout to cut the lead in half. Stephen Scott homered for the third time of the series with a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth. With his sixth home run of the season, Portland was within two runs. Zac Cook hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth and Portland trailed, 9-6. Steward Berroa scored the second run of the inning after stealing home and New Hampshire successfully executed their second double steal of the game. Christian Koss continued the home runs with a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning to record his second of the season but Portland trailed, 10-8.

TOP PROSPECT MARCELO MAYER JOINS THE SEA DOGS Prior to tonight's game, the Red Sox' No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted to Double-A. Originally the Red Sox' first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft (fourth overall), Mayer has been dominant with the Drive this season. In 35 games, he was hitting .290 with 15 doubles, two triples, and 11 home runs with 34 RBI. Through the month of May, Mayer hit .321 with seven doubles and six home runs. In 2022, he split time between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville, hitting .280 with 30 doubles, 13 home runs, and 53 RBI. Mayer stole 17 bases and was never caught stealing. He ranked among Red Sox minor leaguers in OBP (7th, .399), slugging percentage (6th, .489), OPS (3rd, .888), doubles (T-3rd, 30), walks (3rd, 68), XBH (T-8th, 45), and runs (T-9th, 61). He also recorded 28 multi-hit games.

CORRESPONDING MOVES RHP Christopher Troye has also joined the Sea Dogs after being promoted from Greenville. With Greenville he went 2-0 with 1.96 ERA and in 18.1 innings, he allowed four runs on 10 hits while walking nine and striking out 37. He held opposing hitters to a .152 batting average. INF Christian Koss and RHP Theo Denlinger have both been promoted to AAA to join the Worcester Red Sox. Koss was Portland's MVP in 2022 and was hitting .224 with two homers and seven doubles with the Sea Dogs this year. Denlinger was 1-3 with a 2.29 ERA with Portland and had 20 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.

SEVEN SELLOUTS AT HADLOCK FIELD Fans at Hadlock Field packed the stadium and recorded four consecutive sellouts last week from Thursday to Sunday. The Sea Dogs' average attendance is 5,755 which is third most in the Eastern League behind the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Hartford Yard Goats.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division in the Eastern League and are currently 4.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. Portland is 16-8 on the road this year while the Patriots are 13-8 at home.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 30, 2005 - Chris Durbin and Jared Sandberg blasted home runs and the Sea Dogs beat Norwich, 14-2 collecting 17-hits in the win. Portland scored six in the third, one in the seventh and seven runs in the eighth.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell takes the mound tonight in his third start for the Sea Dogs. He tossed 4.2 innings in his second start at Double-A on May 25th versus the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field. Gambrell allowed one run on three hits while walking three and striking out four. The three walks allowed were the most he has issued at the Double-A level.

