Hagen Danner Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Danner, the Blue Jays No. 22 prospect according to MLB.com, made 12 relief appearances for the Fisher Cats the past two seasons. In eight outings this year, he posted a 3.00 ERA over nine innings, striking out 16 batters with just two walks allowed.

After a season-ending injury limited him to 3.2 innings in 2022, Danner made his return to New Hampshire on May 3 against Harrisburg and threw 6.2 consecutive scoreless innings over five consecutive outings before allowing a run. At the time of his promotion, Danner struck out two or more batters in six of eight appearances with the Fisher Cats.

The 24-year-old Newport Beach, Calif., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Huntington Beach High School. Danner began his professional career as a catcher before making his first appearance as a pitcher in 2021, and he was added to the Blue Jays 40-man roster during the offseason.

This is the first time Danner has been promoted to Triple-A in his career. He is the fifth member of the Fisher Cats to be promoted to Buffalo this month.

The Blue Jays also announced Tuesday that infielder Rainer Nunez and right-handed pitcher T.J. Brock have joined the Fisher Cats from High-A Vancouver.

Nunez is the No. 26 prospect in Toronto's farm system. In 37 games with the Canadians to begin the season, he slashed .309/.390/446 with three home runs, 26 RBIs, and 12 extra-base hits. Last season, he had a .304 batting average with a career-high 19 home runs and 82 RBIs between Single-A Dunedin and Vancouver.

The 22-year-old Dominican was signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent on July 5, 2017.

Brock, a 23-year-old, posted a 4-0 record with a 1.77 ERA in 15 relief appearances with Vancouver the first two months of this season. He allowed just four runs on eight hits in 20.1 innings with 31 strikeouts, and went a perfect 4-for-4 in save situations. Brock was selected by the Blue Jays in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Ohio State University.

The Fisher Cats return home for a six-game series against the Reading Fightin' Phils beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. and play regular-season home games at Delta Dental Stadium through Sunday, September 17. Full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

