Rebels Name Jamie Novakoski Director of Player Personnel

August 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President, and General Manager Brent Sutter today has announced the hiring of Jamie Novakoski as the club's new Director of Player Personnel.

Novakoski joins the Rebels from the Edmonton Oil Kings where he worked since their inaugural season in 2007 as both a Scout and Director of Scouting. He helped build Oil Kings clubs that won three Western Hockey League titles in 2012, 2014 and 2022, and a Memorial Cup championship in 2014.

"I am truly humbled and excited for this incredible opportunity with the Red Deer Rebels," says Novakoski. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented group of scouts and help drive our scouting initiatives."

The Saskatoon, SK resident has also worked in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers (1995-2007). He also scouted in the SJHL for the Kindersley Klippers and Humboldt Broncos, winning a National Jr. A Championship in 2008 while he was the Head Scout of the Broncos.

Novakoski will remain based in Saskatoon and travel to Red Deer as required throughout the season.

