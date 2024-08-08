Athletic Trainer Phil Varney to Pursue New Hockey Opportunity

August 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Seattle Thunderbirds) Seattle Thunderbirds Athletic Trainer Phil Varney(Seattle Thunderbirds)

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced Athletic Trainer Phil Varney is moving on to pursue a new Hockey opportunity.

"We are sad to see Phil go but are very excited for him and his family for his new opportunity. Phil was an integral part of the Thunderbirds family for 17 years," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "Phil took great pride in taking care of our players. We'll miss him and wish him the best in his next endeavor."

Phil has spent the last 17 seasons, and over 1,000 games with the T-Birds as Athletic trainer. Thank you for your outstanding dedication to the Thunderbirds.

