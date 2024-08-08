Pavlík, Czechia Advance to Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Semifinal
August 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - Dominik Pavlík and Czechia finished off the round robin at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup undefeated on Wednesday in Edmonton.
The Moose Jaw Warriors import draft pick finished with an assist in Czechia's 4-1 win over Finland, which gave them a perfect 3-0 record in the preliminary round.
Pavlík assisted on Tomas Poletin's opening goal 6:58 into the second period.
Czechia would score four straight goals to take a 4-0 lead midway through the third period and cruise to the win.
Pavlík and Czechia now head into the semifinals where they will face Sweden on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time.
The other semifinal will feature Canada taking on the United States. Team Canada claimed first place in the other pool with a 3-0 record, finishing the round robin with a hard fought 2-1 win over Sweden on Wednesday.
The gold and bronze medal games go on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Rebels Name Jamie Novakoski Director of Player Personnel - Red Deer Rebels
- Pavlík, Czechia Advance to Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Semifinal - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Pavlík, Czechia Advance to Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Semifinal
- 2024 WHL Graduates - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pavlík, Czechia Improve to 2-0 with Lopsided Win over Germany
- Yager, Canada Red Fall to Sweden in Shootout
- Yager, Canada Red Win Intrasquad Game at World Junior Summer Showcase