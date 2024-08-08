Pavlík, Czechia Advance to Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Semifinal

Moose Jaw, Sask. - Dominik Pavlík and Czechia finished off the round robin at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup undefeated on Wednesday in Edmonton.

The Moose Jaw Warriors import draft pick finished with an assist in Czechia's 4-1 win over Finland, which gave them a perfect 3-0 record in the preliminary round.

Pavlík assisted on Tomas Poletin's opening goal 6:58 into the second period.

Czechia would score four straight goals to take a 4-0 lead midway through the third period and cruise to the win.

Pavlík and Czechia now head into the semifinals where they will face Sweden on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

The other semifinal will feature Canada taking on the United States. Team Canada claimed first place in the other pool with a 3-0 record, finishing the round robin with a hard fought 2-1 win over Sweden on Wednesday.

The gold and bronze medal games go on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

