Raya Dominates Blue Jays in 4-2 Sprint

April 19, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - Marco Raya struck out a career-high 10 batters Tuesday, leading the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to a 4-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.

Raya (1-0) faced the minimum over six brilliant innings. He allowed just one baserunner all night, a one-out single to Dunedin (3-7) second baseman Estiven Machado in the first inning. Machado was quickly thrown out trying to steal by Dillon Tatum. Raya went on to retire 16 consecutive batters, striking out nine of them. The 19-year-old averaged 94.4mph on his fastball.

Tuesday's nine-inning game featured a total of seven hits and was completed in exactly two hours, making it the fastest game of the season.

Fort Myers (8-2) scored all four runs in the top of the fifth. After Jake Rucker singled, Mikey Perez was hit by a pitch. Rucker then scored after a pair of wild pitches to make it 1-0. Noah Miller then walked before Emmanuel Rodriguez loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch. The next batter was Kyler Fedko, who dropped a two-run single into center field to make it 3-0. With Rodriguez at third, Noah Cardenas flew out to deep right to cap the inning at 4-0 Mussels.

The Blue Jays plated a pair of runs on two hits in the eighth, but Hunter McMahon worked a perfect ninth inning to notch the save.

The Mussels will turn to Steve Hajjar on Wednesday, who will be opposed by Jonatan Bernal. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

