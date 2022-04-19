John Stankiewicz Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

April 19, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release









Fort Myers Mighty Mussels pitcher John Stankiewicz

(Fort Myers Mighty Mussels) Fort Myers Mighty Mussels pitcher John Stankiewicz(Fort Myers Mighty Mussels)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' right-handed pitcher John Stankiewicz has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Stankiewicz struck out a career-high 11 batters Friday, tossing six scoreless innings against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He allowed only three hits and retired the final 14 batters he faced to lead Fort Myers to a 12-0 win.

Stankiewicz was also named the Twins' Organization Pitcher of the Week by Twins' Daily.

The New Jersey signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent on July 6, 2020. He debuted with Low-A Fort Myers in August of 2021, registering a 2.70 ERA over seven outings before being named the 2022 Opening Night starter. Stankiewicz was the 2019 Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year while pitching for the Fordham Rams.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2022

John Stankiewicz Named FSL Pitcher of the Week - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.