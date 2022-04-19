Pitching Propels Daytona to Shutout Victory over Bradenton, 3-0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Back in their own confines, Daytona's pitching was on top of their game. RHP Javi Rivera twirled four shutout frames in his first professional start and RHPs Tanner Cooper and Dennis Boatman took the baton from there. The trio combined on a four-hit shutout, as the Tortugas blanked the Bradenton Marauders, 3-0, in front of 1,656 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

With one out in the second and the game scoreless, C Hayden Jones (1-4, R, SO) started a rally with a broken-bat dribbler that snuck under the third baseman's glove for a single. After a knock by DH Danny Lantigua (2-3, R, 2B, SO) put runners at first and second, 2B Sebastian Almonte (0-3, R, SO) appeared to hit a double-play ground ball to short. Bradenton (7-3) was able to get the force out at second, but the relay to first was in the dirt and unable to be scooped. Jones never broke stride and scored from second on the throwing error to put Daytona (4-6) in front, 1-0.

Almonte advanced first to third on a passed ball and SS Gus Steiger (0-1, 2 BB, SO) kept the rally alive with a walk. RF Austin Hendrick (1-4, RBI, SO) followed and ripped a 110 mph liner off the pitcher's leg for base-hit. Almonte scored to put the Tortugas ahead, 2-0, but Bradenton's RHP Carlos Jiménez (1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, SO) was unable to continue and left the contest with a lower-body injury.

Daytona maintained the two-run cushion into the sixth when stellar baserunning added to the lead. Lantigua stepped up with the bases empty and two out and proceeded to loop a fly ball down the line in left. The switch-hitter's shot dunked just fair and rolled towards the Tortugas' left-field bullpen for a double.

Before a 2-1 pitch to Almonte, Lantigua made a break to steal third base. RHP Carlos Lomeli (2.0 IP, H, R, BB, 4 SO) attempted to make a flat-footed pickoff toss to third but spiked it in the dirt and up the line. Lantigua was credited with a stolen base and scored on the throwing error to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Bradenton's best opportunity to break up the shutout came in the eighth. SS Tsung-Che Cheng (0-3, BB, SO) coaxed a two-out walk and 1B Jacob Gonzalez (1-4, 2B, SO) pummeled a ball that bounced off the warning track and over the left-center field fence for a ground-rule double. With two out and men at second and third, Cooper (4.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 6 SO) hunkered down and made some of his best pitches of the night. The 22-year-old punched out RF Rodolfo Nolasco (0-4, 3 SO) on three tosses to strand the pair of baserunners, keeping the shutout intact.

RHP Dennis Boatman (1.0 IP) entered in the ninth and slammed the door shut. The Roseville, Calif. native retired Bradenton in order on 12 pitches to secure his second save of the campaign.

Cooper posted four shutout innings out of the bullpen for Daytona, earning his first win of the season. The victory was the Farmington, N.Y. native's first professional victory since July 30, 2019, with the Greeneville Reds against the Bristol Pirates. Rivera (4.0 IP, 2 H, 7 SO) was sublime in the first start of his career. The 22-year-old did not factor in the decision but punched out seven over four innings. Jiménez suffered his first loss of the season despite not yielding any earned runs for the Marauders.

