Rawhide Take Game One from the Quakes

VISALIA, CA- The scoreboard looked like a football game and the time of game was from the pre pitch clock era. Rawhide defeated the Quakes 16-7 in a game that lasted three hours and 31 minutes.

Yaifer Perdomo earned his second win after throwing 2.1 scoreless innings. He was one of five Rawhide pitchers on the bump in the contest. Josh Swales was the only other pitcher to not allow a run. He pitched the final two innings and struck out four batters.

The bats were hot for both teams. Visalia scored their 16 runs off 15 hits and Rancho Cucamonga had 14 hits to drive in their seven runs. Five Rawhide batters had multiple hits: Anderdson Rojas, Christian Cerda, Sergio Gutierrez, Brett Johnson, and Danyer Sanabria. The Rawhide also walked 16 times through the nine innings. David Martin drew five walks through his six plate appearances. Those 16 walks are a new franchise record for the Quakes pitching staff.

Game two is tomorrow at 6:30 P.M with Joe Elbis on the mound for the Rawhide.

