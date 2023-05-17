Lake Elsinore Storm Gets Much-Needed Win in Return from Road Trip

May 17, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







After a disappointing homestand against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (2-4 series) and then disastrous road series against the San Jose Giants (1-5 series), the Lake Elsinore Storm returned home in desperate need of a win.

They began the night with exactly what they needed; five scoreless frames from Henry Baez who lowered his ERA to 2.49 with tonight's appearance. Before he ultimately ran into trouble in the 6th inning, the Storm would put three runs on the board across four innings.

The first run came on an Anthony Vilar double to right field with Charlis Aquino at first base. Aquino raced around the bases to go first to home with a leap into the plate and a bass-filled roar once called safe. In the bottom of the 4th, Albert Fabian sent his 6th home run over the center field wall to push the lead to three runs and grow his RBI lead in the California League.

In the top of the 6th, Baez finally saw some rocky waters. He walked the first batter in the inning, forced flyout, and then allowed a single to put runners on first and second. A wild pitch would put two runners into scoring position. A sacrifice fly would bring the 66er's first run of the game in and Baez's first run allowed of the night. David Morgan would replace Baez and immediately induce a groundout to end the inning.

Another Fabian RBI would give the Storm their three-run lead back and all but secure the win for the home team. The 66ers would score an additional run in the top of the 7th, however, would be shut down for the remaining innings.

The Storm will look to attain their first two-game win streak of the month tomorrow night at The Diamond for Woof Wednesday Presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.