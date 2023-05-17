Quakes Drop Opener in Visalia

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide took advantage of a difficult night on the mound by the Quakes in Tuesday's series opener, as Rancho dropped a 16-7 decision at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Quakes issued a franchise record 16 walks, the first 14 of which came in the first five innings, as Visalia snapped their four-game losing streak, handing Rancho their second straight loss overall.

Rancho starter Luis Valdez (0-2) was hit with the loss, as he allowed four runs in 1.2 innings.

Rancho actually had a terrific night offensively, finishing with 14 hits, with Kenneth Betancourt going off for a season-best four hits and two RBIs. Cameron Decker posted a career-best three hits and Thayron Liranzo extended his personal hitting streak to five straight, as he singled twice.

Visalia reliever Yaifer Perdomo (2-0) was credited with the win in relief.

Rancho (23-11) will look to bounce back on Wednesday, as Jared Karros (1-0) will take on Joe Elbis (1-1) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 23rd for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

