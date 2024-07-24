Rancho Wins Wild One in San Berdoo

California League (CalL)

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes held on for a wild finish and a 9-7 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Leading 9-2 in the fifth, Rancho watched Inland score five runs to pull to within two, then put two runners in scoring position to start the ninth against Rancho closer Christian Ruebeck. Mayhem ensued, as both teams made some mistakes, with Inland making two outs on the bases to close it out. With two outs and runners at first and second, Ruebeck stepped off the rubber and picked off Capri Ortiz to end the game and earn his fourth save, leaving former Quake Imanol Vargas at the plate.

Rancho built the lead thanks to a three-hit game from Samuel Munoz and two-hit games from Jeral Perez, Carlos Rojas and Wilman Diaz.

Cameron Decker had a three-run triple as part of a five-run fourth, helping Rancho build an 8-2 lead against Inland Empire starter Riley Bauman (1-6).

Rancho starter Cam Day finished an out shy of qualifying for a potential win, as he allowed three runs over 4.2 innings in a no-decision.

Felix Cabrera (5-2) was credited with the win, as he worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Quakes (14-11, 44-45) will send Christian Zazueta (0-2) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Francis Texideo (3-6) at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 30, when they host the San Jose Giants for a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

