Lake Elsinore Storm Drop Series Opener to Visalia Rawhide

July 24, 2024 - California League (CalL)

It was a high-scoring affair at The Lake Elsinore Diamond tonight. Luis Gutierrez was on the bump and allowed a run in the first inning.

The Storm would respond immediately with a Leodalis De Vries single followed by a Rosman Verdugo double off the Ad Monster. This was long and far enough to bring De Vries all the way. Verdugo would get moved to third on a throwing error. Ethan Long would then drive him in on a groundout.

Will Varmette came in to relieve Gutierrez and gave up the most damage. Six runs scored on four hits, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

The Padres Reliever, Tom Cosgrove, would also appear in tonight's game for his second rehab appearance with the Lake Elsinore Storm. He would only manage to go .2 innings while allowing two hits, a home run, and a strikeout. He now has a 5.40 ERA across two innings.

The next three pitchers for the Storm would produce far better than their early-game counterparts. Xavier Ruiz, Luis German, and Thomas Balboni Jr. would get through 5.1 innings, accumulate five strikeouts, and allow just one run to score. This allowed the Storm to crawl within striking distance.

Chase Valentine would swat a two-run home run into the left field foul pole to bring them within two. The Storm then found themselves with a real chance in the final frame. Unfortunately, they fell down in order, securing an opening series loss to the Visalia Rawhide. The final score was 9-7.

The Storm will play the Rawhide again tomorrow evening on Wildlife Wednesday at The Lake Elsinore Diamond.

