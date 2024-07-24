Early 8-Run Hole Too Much to Dig Out of for Grizzlies in 15-5 Shipwreck to Ports

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (8-17, 46-44) were annihilated by the Stockton Ports (9-16, 35-54) 15-5 Tuesday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno dropped their fourth straight game since the All-Star Break and moved to 3-13 on the road in the second half. The Grizzlies fell to 75-28 all-time against the Ports (14-5 record this season) with a 40-9 all-time record (10-3 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno sits in last place among all eight teams in the California League second half, trailing the San Jose Giants by 11 games. On the other paw, the Grizzlies would rank third in overall record and first in the California League South Division.

The Grizzlies and Ports combined for 20 runs on 28 hits, nine walks, two hit-by-pitches and four errors. Fresno scored a run in three separate innings, while Stockton plated a run in four different frames. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies pitching staff/defense were on the wrong side of those numbers, allowing season-highs in runs (15), runs in an inning (8), hits (18), walks (8), pitchers used (7), runs by a single pitcher (8), shortest outing (0.2 innings) and errors committed (3; 6 over the last two games now). Fresno also gave up their most runs to Stockton since joining the California League in 2021. The previous mark were 14 runs notched on June 18, 2021 at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno clawed ahead 2-0 in the top of the first, their only lead in the contest. Luis Mendez lifted a deep sacrifice fly to center, recording both Andy Perez (at third) and Caleb Hobson (at second). In the bottom of the first, Stockton sent 14 batters to the dish, netting eight runs. Four RBI singles and one double were responsible for the carnage. Clark Elliott went 2-for-2 in the frame with a bases-clearing double, leadoff single and two runs scored. The Grizzlies cut the deficit with three combined runs over the third and fourth innings. Jason Hinchman ripped a single to center, adding Perez. Darius Perry blasted a solo bomb to right field, his second homer of the year. Hobson yielded Perez with a groundout back to the pitcher (race to first). That completed the Grizzlies run totals for the night. Tevin Tucker mustered two hits in the setback.

The Ports provided seven unanswered runs over three frames of action. In the bottom of the fifth, Darlyn Montero roped a single to left, tallying Elliott. An inning later, Joseph Rodriguez swatted a two-run shot to right-center. It was his first longball with Stockton. In the bottom of the eighth, Nate Nankil muscled a grand slam over the wall in center, his ninth roundtripper of the 2024 campaign. Every Ports batter finished with at least one hit while five batters relished multi-hit affairs (four players had three hits). A quartet of starters also picked up multi-RBI, while scoring two or more runs.

The Grizzlies used seven total pitchers after lefty Isaiah Coupet (5-4, loss) could not get out of the first. Coupet (0.2 IP) was tagged for eight runs (earned), on five hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch. Kannon Handy (1.1 IP), Hunter Mann (2.0 IP), Austin Becker (0.1 IP) and Brady Hill (0.1 IP) all worked scoreless appearances. Mann was the most impressive of the bunch, fanning five over two sensational frames. He struck out three consecutive hitters after runners reached second and third with no outs in the fourth.

Stockton righty Alejandro Manzano took a no-decision after tossing three and two-thirds frames. He scattered five runs (four earned), on seven hits and one walk while punching out five. The Ports bullpen of Mark Adamiak (4-2, win), Jackson Finley (hold, 3) and T.J. Czyz pooled together for five and one-third shutout innings. The trio gave up three hits and etched eight strikeouts. The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (3-5, 2B, 3 R)

- C Darius Perry (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Hunter Mann (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Clark Elliott (3-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, BB)

- RF Nate Nankil (3-5, HR, 5 RBI, R, BB)

- CF Joseph Rodriguez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (5-4, 2.89) vs. Stockton RHP Steven Echavarria (0-3, 5.67)

On That Fres-Not es:

Grizzlies' outfielder Caleb Hobson and Ports' outfielder Nate Nankil were ranked 1-2 in the California League in most games played without recording an error. Both Hobson and Nankil were charged with errors in the contest, ending their error-less streaks.

The Ports went 7-for-21 with runners in scoring position.

