Quakes Drop Sunday Home Game

July 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm earned their second win of the weekend, as they took down the Quakes on Sunday evening by a final of 9-2 at LoanMart Field.

The Storm bullpen fired seven innings of two-hit scoreless relief, while 17-year-old Leo De Vries slugged his second homer of the series, sending Lake Elsinore to two of three and a series win over the Quakes.

Jeral Perez smashed his team-leading tenth homer of the year, giving the Quakes a 2-1 lead in the first inning against Storm starter Isaiah Lowe.

That was it for the Rancho offense though, as they put just four hits on the board on Sunday.

The Storm tied the game in the third against Sean Paul Linan (3-2) and then took the lead for good in the fourth, as Jacob Campbell singled home Rosman Verdugo for a 3-2 lead.

Lake Elsinore blew it open in the seventh, scoring five times, including a three-run blast from De Vries, his seventh of the year to make it 8-2.

Rancho (13-11, 43-45) will take Monday off, then open a six-game set at Inland Empire on Tuesday at 6:35pm. Cam Day (2-3) will take on Riley Bauman in the series-opener.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 30, when they host the San Jose Giants for a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

