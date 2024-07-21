Quakes Survive Exciting Saturday Win

July 21, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes rallied from three runs down on Saturday night, taking a thrilling 4-3 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field.

Saturday's win featured plenty of drama, with the Quakes scoring the final four runs of the game, enduring a triple play turned against them in the eighth and surviving a bases-loaded one-out jam in the ninth.

Leading 4-3 in the ninth, Reynaldo Yean walked three of the first four hitters he faced. Yean would be removed in favor of Christian Ruebeck, who immediately got Ryan Wilson to pop up for the second out of the inning. With two outs, Wyatt Hoffman, who had four hits and four RBIs in the Storm's win on Friday, smashed a laser at shortstop Jeral Perez. Perez made the leap high in the air and came down with the 27th out, ending the game and earning Ruebeck his third save.

Rancho trailed 3-0 in the fifth, but finally got the offense going, as a sac fly by Jose Meza and consecutive RBI hits from Kendall George and Sean McLain tied the game at 3-3.

Lake Elsinore reliever Javier Chacon (4-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth and was pulled in favor of Xavier Ruiz. Oswaldo Osorio earned a walk and forced home Cameron Decker, giving the Quakes a lead they would not relinquish at 4-3.

Callum Wallace (2-4) pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to notch the win.

The Quakes (13-10, 43-44) and Storm will match up for the rubber game of the three-game set on Sunday at 5pm. Wyatt Crowell (0-0) will take on Storm right-hander Isaiah Lowe (5-2) in the finale. Sunday is IEHP Kids Eat Free Sunday, and 1,500 fans will take home a 2024 Quakes Baseball Card Set. Kids will also Run the Bases after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 21, 2024

Quakes Survive Exciting Saturday Win - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.