Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies RHP Blake Adams and Nuts RHP Tyler Cleveland are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the first of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 26 of their 50 matchups against the Nuts. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

EJ HAS THAT (BULL)DOG IN HIM: Last night, the Grizzlies defeated the Nuts 6-5 for their fifth straight win, a season-long. Fresno scored two runs in the eighth, giving them another comeback victory. Fresno outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. led the offensive charge with a 3-for-4 night, his second straight game picking up a career-high in hits. Andrews Jr. ended the contest a homer shy of the cycle and is now 6-for-8 (three extra-base hits) in his last two games. He smoked a game-tying double to center and raced home with the go-ahead run on a Kody Huff single to left in the eighth.

COMEBACK CLAWS: Over their past 10 games (8-2 record), the Grizzlies have scored 43 of their 61 runs in innings 7-9. In that span, Fresno has recorded 25 runs in the eighth inning. The Grizzlies have enjoyed five comeback victories and two walk-offs in the seventh inning or later during this stretch.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks tied for third in runs (26), tied for fifth in triples (2), sixth in batting average (.305) and sixth in OBP (.422). Infielder Ryan Ritter ranks third in homers (7), seventh in OPS (.902), eighth in slugging percentage (.505), tied for eighth in walks (22) and tied for ninth in extra-base hits (12). Infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3), tied for seventh in RBI (21) and tied for seventh in hits (34). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. ranks tied for second in triples (3), fourth in slugging percentage (.511), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (13) and tied for seventh in homers (4). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks tied for eighth in walks (22) and 10th in OBP (.416). Outfielder Jesus Bugarin ranks tied for fifth in triples (2). Finally, first baseman and outfielder Parker Kelly ranks fourth in OBP (.430).

ROLISON ON REHAB: For the first time as a Rockies affiliate and since 2019, the Grizzlies had a player appear on a rehab assignment. Lefty and Colorado 40-man Ryan Rolison tossed three scoreless innings in his first outing since 2021 (shoulder surgery). Rolison allowed two hits and one walk while fanning three May 16 at Modesto.

DO YOU WANT TO GO TO WAR BALAKEY: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Blake Adams, who leads the California League in ERA (1.20) and WHIP (0.80). The 22-year-old was a 13th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of Kansas State University. You can read more about Blake Adams on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 13 of the Media Guide.

STARTING PITCHING SUCCESS: The Grizzlies rotation has been dominant over their past seven games. Fresno starters are 2-1 with a 1.62 ERA in that stretch. They have combined to toss 39 innings, allowing seven runs (all earned) on 23 hits and nine walks while fanning 40. All six starters in the Visalia Rawhide series tied or surpassed their career-highs in innings with Blake Adams and Jordy Vargas tossing seven frames each. Connor Staine was once again the starting pitcher for a Fresno shutout, their second of the season. Staine's outing earned him California League Pitcher of the Week.

FEEL THE STAINE: Grizzlies righty Connor Staine was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14. Staine's impressive start on Saturday, May 13 versus Visalia guided the Grizzlies to a series win over the Rawhide. Staine delivered a stellar performance, going a career-high six scoreless innings. The 22-year-old allowed only two hits and three walks while tying his professional-best with seven strikeouts. It was Staine's second time this season starting a game where it ended in a Grizzlies shutout win. The UCF product gives the 2023 Grizzlies their fourth California League award this season (Ryan Ritter and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (2-3), Red (8-6), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (4-3), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 18, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-1, 3.91) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Gough (0-2, 9.00)

MAY 19, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (3-1, 4.65) vs. Modesto LHP Brandon Schaeffer (2-2, 3.38)

MAY 20, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-2, 5.26) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (3-2, 4.42)

MAY 21, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 2:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Ryan Rolison (REHAB, 0-0, 0.00) vs. Modesto RHP Michael Morales (2-0, 2.67)

Transactions:

5/16: C Cole Stilwell: Retired (was on Fresno IL)

5/16: LHP Ryan Rolison: Assigned to Fresno on a rehab assignment. Rolison will wear #25.

5/16: RHP Austin Becker: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies. Becker will wear #19.

5/16: RHP Bryce McGowan: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno.

