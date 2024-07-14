Robbie Ray Strikes out Nine, Rawhide Drop Final Game Before Break

July 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







SAN JOSE, CA- Giants capture third straight win, claim final series before the all-star break. Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray pitched 5.0 innings while striking out nine batters without allowing a run. Rawhide pitcher Adonys Perez suffered his sixth loss of the season but struckout seven batters. Alongside Perez, Carlos Rey, Alexis Liebano, and Hayden Durke appeared in the game. Durke pitched an inning while striking out the side.

The Rawhide combined for five hits with four coming from the top of the order. Dimitrio Crisantes went 1-for-4 with an RBI single extending his on base streak to 17 games. Jansel Luis recorded his tenth hit of the series with a double in the ninth.

Visalia will have the next four days off before returning home on Friday against the Inland Empire 66ers. The three-game series is apart of Oaks throwback weekend presented by Coors Light. Tickets on sale now at Visaliarawhide.com.

