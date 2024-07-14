Colorado Rockies Select INF/OF Charlie Condon

SCOTTSDALE - With the third overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the Colorado Rockies selected infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon, a redshirt sophomore out of the University of Georgia. This marks the first position player the Rockies have selected in the first round since 2021 (OF Benny Montgomery, Redland (Pa.) HS) following back-to-back years of selecting collegiate pitchers with their first pick (RHP Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga, 2022 & Chase Dollander, Tennessee, 2023). Condon is the 13th position player all-time to be selected in the first round by the Rockies.

The 21-year-old slashed .433/.556/1.009 (100-for-231) with a 1.565 OPS in 60 games for the Bulldogs in 2024, collecting 20 doubles, one triple, 37 home runs and 78 RBI. Additionally, Condon drew 57 walks while striking out 41 times. He led the NCAA in batting, home runs, slugging percentage and OPS, ranked second in total bases (233) and was third in on-base percentage. His 37 home runs set a BBCOR-era (since 2011) record. Condon tallied seven multi-home run games and also fell one game shy of an NCAA record with home runs in eight consecutive games April 26-May 9. For his efforts, Condon was recognized as the 2024 SEC Player of the Year and was named the national 2024 Player of the Year by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game, and was a consensus All-American.

In 2023 as a redshirt freshman, Condon started 56 games for Georgia, slashing .386/.484/.800 (81-for-210) with 10 doubles, one triple, 25 home runs and 67 RBI. He led the SEC in slugging and finished second in batting while setting a freshman home run record. Was named the National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, D1Baseball.com and NCBWA. Was also named the National Freshman Hitter of the Year by NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball.

Condon was a four-year starter at The Walker School (Ga.), batting .432 with a 1.310 OPS as a senior.

The Rockies have two more selections on this first day of the draft: the 38th pick in the competitive balance round A and the 42nd overall pick in the second round.

