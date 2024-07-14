Another Nail Biter Goes to Quakes to Clinch Series

Sports stats



Stockton Ports

Another Nail Biter Goes to Quakes to Clinch Series

July 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release


STOCKTON, Calif. - It was another back-and-forth nail biter between the Ports and Quakes on Saturday night, with Rancho Cucamonga hanging on for a 7-6 win over Stockton to clinch a series win.

Starter Steven Echavarria allowed just one run in his start, as the 18-year-old phenom allowed a walk and a steal to speedster Kendall George and an infield single put Rancho ahead 1-0. The Ports would come back immediately with a three-spot in the bottom of the first.

Dereck Salom walked and Ryan Lasko doubled to left center to start the bottom of the first, before T.J. Schofield-Sam doubled down the right-field line to score them both, and the Ports were on top 2-1. A fly ball from Nate Nankil got Schofield-Sam to third and Darlyn Montero plated him with a sac fly to left for a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth, the Quakes would erupt for five runs against Derek Corro to take the lead for good. A double, hit by pitch, and a walk loaded the bases before three singles, a sac fly, and a ground out made it a 6-3 game.

Clark Elliott would crush a ball 415 feet to right center for a home run (3) to cut it down to 6-4. The Ports would get two more runs on a Schofield-Sam home run (3) in the eighth to make it 7-6, but Reynaldo Yean and his triple-digit fastball struck out the side to end the game.

Lasko moved his hit streak to six games, while he and Naylor's on-base streaks are now up 19 and 18 games respectively.

UP NEXT

The series finale - and finale game before the All-Star Break - will be the first 6:05 PM start on a Sunday this season at Banner Island Ballpark, with LHP Wyatt Crowell (0-0, 0.82) versus the Ports' RHP Jackson Finley (0-5, 6.06).

It will be a Kid's Club Day, a Family 4 Pack game, and A Bark in Park Sunday. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at info@stocktonports.com.

Check out the Stockton Ports Statistics

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...

California League Stories from July 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Stockton Ports Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central