Kaminska, Fresno KO Lake Elsinore 3-0 heading into the All Star Break

July 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (8-13, 46-40) blanked the Lake Elsinore Storm (11-10, 43-42) 3-0 Sunday afternoon from Lake Elsinore Diamond. Fresno salvaged the final game of the six-game series, despite dropping four of the first five to Lake Elsinore. The Grizzlies enjoyed their eighth shutout win of the season; their first goose egg since Jack Mahoney's 9-inning, complete game shutout on June 21 versus Stockton. Fresno improved on the road to 6-2 on Sundays and 17-8 when crushing a clout (25-13).

The Grizzlies plated all three of their runs with two outs in the top of the third. Caleb Hobson roped a double and scored on a Braylen Wimmer RBI single. Wimmer's hit snuck past Storm shortstop Wyatt Hoffman and rolled into left-center field. Then, Andy Perez pounced on the first pitch he saw, sending a two-run homer over the wall in right field. It was Perez's seventh longball of the year. Hobson recorded a career-high four hits, adding three singles to his third inning double. Perez notched a double to go along with his wallop. Jason Hinchman drew two walks and was beaned once in the triumph.

Grizzlies' righty Jace Kaminska (5-4, win) was unbelievable all afternoon. Kaminska weathered the Storm offense for a career-high seven shutout innings. He gave up three singles and did not issue a walk, striking out a professional-best 10. Kaminska has walked one batter over his last six outings (three straight games without a walk), spanning 35 innings. He has 42 punchouts over that timeframe. Austin Becker (hold, 1) completed a 1-2-3 eighth with one strikeout while Cade Denton secured his first save with Fresno. Becker's inning ended on a Nick Gile circus-like play at first. Denton induced a double play to conclude the afternoon and shutout dub.

The Storm posted five hits, all for singles. Alain Camou spanked two singles in the loss. Isaiah Lowe (5-3) tossed five innings of three-run ball. Lowe fanned five as he was docketed the defeat. A quartet of relievers followed Lowe with four scoreless frames. Xavier Ruiz overpowered all three batters he faced, fanning the side.

The Grizzlies will enjoy a four-day All-Star Break before returning to action Friday, July 19 at Chukchansi Park. Fresno welcomes the San Jose Giants to town for a three-game set as the team transforms into the Lowriders de Fresno. You can grab your tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Jace Kaminska (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Caleb Hobson (4-5, 2B, R, CS)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- 3B Alain Camou (2-3)

- RHP Xavier Ruiz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- 2B Rosman Verdugo (1-4)

On Deck:

Friday, July 19, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose TBD vs. Fresno TBD

On That Fres-Not e:

The Storm offense did not supply an extra-base hit for the second consecutive contest.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.