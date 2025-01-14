Visalia Rawhide Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

California League

Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their coaching staffs for their Minor League teams for the 2025 season, including the group that will lead the Visalia Rawhide, their Single-A affiliate. At the helm for the Rawhide will be Manager Darrin Garner.

Garner will return for his third season as manager in Visalia, fourth season overall. 2025 will mark his tenth season with the Diamondbacks. In 2024, he helped the Visalia Rawhide capture the Second Half Southern Division Championship.

Josh Goossen-Brown will be the new Rawhide pitching coach in his second season as a coach with the Diamondbacks. Goossen-Brown was the pitching coach last season for the Arizona Complex Team.

Luis Sumoza will serve as the new hitting coach for Visalia, his fourth season as a coach with the Diamondbacks. Sumoza was the hitting coach last season for the Arizona Complex Team.

Gift Ngoepe will be the bench for the Rawhide in his first season in Visalia. Ngoepe previously served as the Arizona Complex Coordinator/Arizona Complex League Manager during the 2024 season.

Hannah Boutwell will begin her first season with the Rawhide in 2025 as the Head Athletic Trainer. This will be Hannah's second season with the Diamondbacks after spending 2024 with the Arizona Complex League.

Mike Vaca will begin his first season with the Diamondbacks organization and will be serving as the Strength & Conditioning coach.

Garner's staff and the Rawhide open the 2025 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on April 4th versus the Inland Empire 66ERS.

