Rawhide Release Promotional Schedule

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide are excited to announce the full promotional schedule for the 2025 season. Tickets for all 66 home games are now on sale via the Rawhide's Website and at the Valley Strong Ballpark ticket office, presented by Kaweah Health, during business hours.

The Rawhide's 2025 Promotional Schedule includes 11 jersey giveaways, 6 postgame firework shows, 4 bobblehead giveaways and a variety of other exciting promotions, theme nights and special appearances.

The Rawhide's season kicks off on Friday, April 4 with a jersey giveaway sponsored by Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company. The first 350 fans 21 & older will receive a jersey in the style of the Visalia Cubs, honoring the first year of professional baseball in Visalia. The first 500 fans inside Valley Strong Ballpark will also receive a 2025 Rawhide Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by the Kaweah Health Lifestyle Fitness Center.

Tulare County's biggest Fourth of July celebration returns with a Postgame Fireworks Spectacular presented by Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company and with the support from the City of Lindsay. The first 500 fans, 21 and older, will receive a Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company.

"Happy Gilmore" fans will not want to miss Saturday, July 12 as "Shooter McGavin" actor Chris McDonald will make an appearance at Valley Strong Ballpark presented by Mulligan's Sports Bar & Golf Club. The first 500 fans will receive a Shooter McGavin Bobblehead presented by Res Com Pest Control. The appearance comes just two weeks ahead of the release of "Happy Gilmore 2."

Kids will enjoy exciting giveaways at Valley Strong Ballpark all summer long by joining Tipper's Kids Club. The first 100 Kids Club members at the ballpark will receive jersey giveaways on six different Sundays throughout the season. All Kids Club members will be able to participate in the annual postgame Candy Dump on Sunday, May 4. For more information and to join Tipper's Kids Club visit the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide are proud to partner with numerous community organizations in and around Visalia and Tulare County. On Tuesday, April 15, Able Inc. presents Free to be Me Night. All families supporting members with special needs will receive a free ticket to the game thanks to Able Inc.

Tuesday, April 29 is Character Counts! Day at the ballpark where kids from surrounding Tulare County schools will enjoy day baseball courtesy of the Tulare County Office of Education and 4Creeks.

Other community nights include Dairy Appreciation Night on Tuesday, May 6 presented by California Dairies Inc., Mental Health Awareness Night on Friday, May 9 sponsored by Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, and Adaptive Athletes Night with The Adapted Athlete & Train Like a Girl on Tuesday, June 17.

Additional fun promo nights throughout the summer include Irish Night presented by Party Works on Thursday, April 17 with a Paddie Cap giveaway presented by Coors Light. Margaritaville Nights are on Thursday, June 19 with a Hawaiian Themed Oven Mitt Giveaway courtesy of Echelon Security Group Inc., and Friday, June 20 with a jersey giveaway in the style of the Central Valley Rockies presented by Coors Light. Saturday, August 16 is Star Wars Night with an LED Light Sword Giveaway presented by Rankin Field.

Valley Strong Ballpark has deals every day of the week all season long. Tuesdays are TWO's-Days, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico, with two street tacos for $6, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7 and $2 tickets in the 4Creeks Pasture.

Winning Wednesday means $7 select whiskey and wine products while Thursdays will be Oaks Thursdays sponsored by Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico. Oaks Thursdays, new to 2025, celebrates 80 years of professional baseball in Visalia with $5.59 drinks until first pitch.

Each weekend kicks off with 4 for $44 Fridays sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a Chevron voucher from participating Chevron locations.

All-American Saturdays mean two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light & Michelob Ultra for just $17.76.

The weekend concludes with Sunday Fundays including Kids Club specials and $8.50 Kids' Meals courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit 88.9.

For a full promotional schedule visit the Rawhide's website. Single game tickets, season ticket plans and group packages can be purchased online. Tickets can also be purchased during business hours at the Rawhide's Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health.

The Visalia Rawhide are a professional baseball team and the Single-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rawhide are celebrating 80 years of professional baseball in Visalia in 2025 as the "Year of the Oak."   

Stay up to date with the Rawhide on the team's website and by following the Rawhide on Facebook, X, Instagram and Tik Tok.  The Rawhide play all home games at Valley Strong Ballpark located at 300 N Giddings Street Visalia, CA 93291. 

Fans can purchase season ticket packages, group packages, single game tickets and team merchandise through the Rawhide website and at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health. All Rawhide games can be watched on MLB.TV with a free radio broadcast also available online. For more information, visit milb.com/visalia, or call  (559) 732-4433.

