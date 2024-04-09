Rattlers Sting Cubs on Opening Night 3-1

South Bend, IN - In what was a highly contested pitcher's duel for much of the evening, Opening Night at Four Winds Field went the way of the visitors. In front of a packed house to begin the home slate, the South Bend Cubs fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a final of 3-1, bringing South Bend's early season record to 1-3.

Nick Hull got the first home start of 2024 for South Bend, and he picked up right where he left off in 2023. Hull was arguably one of the best pitchers to finish the season with South Bend, after getting promoted from Low-A Myrtle Beach. The former Grand Canyon Antelope looked sharp early, slicing and dicing through Timber Rattler hitters.

He was opposed by right-hander Patricio Aquino, who matched Hull with scoreless inning after scoreless inning. South Bend had big chances in the 3rd with back-to-back singles from Casey Opitz and Brett Bateman, as well as in the 5th with two men on as well. Aquino was able to squander those chances, while Hull got more dominant as his outing went on.

Hull struck out the side in the top of the 5th, moving his strikeout total on the day to five. He left the game with a no-decision.

It was a scoreless game in the 6th when Wisconsin had a strong chance with two runners on. Shortstop Gregory Barrios ripped a drive down the left field line, going just foul. The game was nearly broken open.

Wisconsin did eventually claim the series' first lead when Dylan O'Rae hit a blooper to left plating a run. It was one of his three hits on the night.

Up 1-0, the Wisconsin lead would not last long as South Bend answered in the bottom of the 8th. With a two-hit day, Casey Opitz launched a ball deep over the right field wall for his first home run of the season. The long drive evened things up at 1-1 and got the lights going at Four Winds Field.

Out of the bullpen, Hunter Viets tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. He's now up to three shutout frames on the year.

Wisconsin stayed clutch late, however. The Timber Rattlers plated two runs in the top of the 9th to take the lead, and finished off the win. Wisconsin is 3-1, and now leading the Midwest League West Division early in the campaign.

The two clubs will get together again Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for game two of the six-game series. Right-hander Will Sanders will make his South Bend Cubs debut on the mound.

