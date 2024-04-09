MBF Announces 2024 Grant Recipients

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2024 grant cycle, totaling $89,565. These grants will support a diverse range of projects aimed at enhancing communities across the Great Lakes Bay Region.

This year, the MBF received proposals from organizations spanning five different counties, reflecting its commitment to serving the broader community. The approved grants will fund initiatives in Bay, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, and Tuscola counties, reaching a wide array of community needs.

"We are thrilled to continue our tradition of supporting impactful projects that make a difference in our communities," stated Michigan Baseball Foundation Founder Bill Stavropoulos. "These grants represent our ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of residents throughout the region."

Among the grant recipients are organizations dedicated to enhancing recreational opportunities, supporting educational initiatives, and improving community infrastructure. Projects range from the resurfacing of tennis courts and the creation of nature-based STEM learning classrooms to the installation of security monitoring systems and the renovation of athletic facilities.

The 2024 grant recipients and their respective projects are as follows:

Bay City in Bloom - Reimagine Kantzler Memorial Arboretum

Bay Community Tennis Association - Tennis Courts Resurfacing

Linwood Youth Organization - Linwood Batting Cages

Chippewa Nature Center, Inc. - Creating Nature-Based STEM Learning Classrooms

Greater Midland Community Centers, Inc. - Greater Together Project

Greater Midland Community Centers, Inc. - North Family Center - Security Monitoring System

H.H. Dow Sports Booster Club - Video Scoreboard for Competition Pool

Midland Miracle Field

Phoenix Community Farm - Expanding equipment and supplies for educational programs

City of Rose City - Baseball Field Fencing

Freeland Robotics Boosters - Freeland Robotics High School Robotics Field

Hemlock Youth Baseball & Softball - Equipment and storage shed

Merrill High School - Middle School Scoreboards

Michigan Lutheran Seminary Foundation - Baseball scoreboard refurbishment project

Reese High School - Renovation of Reese Softball Complex

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support these worthwhile projects and look forward to seeing the lasting benefits they bring to our region." added Stavropoulos.

With the approval of these grants, the MBF's total grant giving over the past 17 years reaches approximately $1,472,000, supporting 353 total grants awarded across 14 different counties.

The Foundation began its annual grant process in November 2023 and solicited grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout the region. All applicants were required to meet one or more of the following guidelines, which reflected the purposes for which the Michigan Baseball Foundation was organized:

- The organization contributes to regional economic development.

- The organization is based in Mid-Michigan and serves young people.

- The organization promotes amateur sports and fitness.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation considers funding mid-Michigan non-profit organizations that use the grant money to fund projects; the grants are not intended to fund day-to-day operations. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in the Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac and Iosco counties.

The 2025 grant process is currently in the planning stage. Updates will be communicated once the plans are finalized for the next cycle. For more information contact Jessica Gillespie at 989.837.6144, or at gillespie@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and public charity, which was formed in 2006 to generate regional economic development and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people through creative partnerships and grants. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Foundation received its initial funding from The Dow Chemical Company Foundation, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, The Dow Corning Corporation, The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and The Bill and Linda Stavropoulos Foundation.

