Sky Carp Suffer First Defeat of Season
April 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
PEORIA, Ill.-The Beloit Sky Carp late-inning magic came up short on Tuesday night.
The Sky Carp suffered their first defeat of the season, a 5-3 decision to the Peoria Chiefs.
Beloit trailed 4-0 when Osiris Johnson cracked his first home run of the season, a two-run blast that plated Torin Montgomery in the seventh inning.
After the Chiefs scored a run in the bottom of the inning, Joe Mack doubled home Brett Roberts to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the eighth, but the Carp could get no closer. Despite being 2-1 for the season, the Sky Carp still have yet to score a run in the first six innings.
Alex Williams (0-1) took the loss. Williams, who will start again on Sunday, was limited to three innings and allowed just one run.
The Chiefs and Sky Carp will meet in an 11 AM game Wednesday in the second of their six-game series. Beloit will return home Tuesday, April 16 for the first of six games with the South Bend Cubs.
