Late Rally Sends Rattlers Past South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers made some key defensive plays and got some big hits late in Tuesday's game at Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs. The clutch performances gave the Rattlers a 3-1 win and spoiled South Bend's home opener.

Both starting pitchers were on their game through five innings.

Patricio Aquino, Wisconsin's starter, retired the first eight batters he faced. The Cubs had runner on first and third after consecutive singles with two outs in the third and had runners at first and second to open the fifth after an error and a walk. Aquino escaped each time to work five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out three.

Nick Hull, the Cubs starter, dealt with base runners in three of his first four innings before finishing his night strong by striking out the side in order in the fifth. Hull allowed two hits, walked two, and struck out five over his five scoreless frames.

Both teams nearly took the lead in the sixth inning. Gregory Barrios was up with Rattlers at first and second with two outs and line a shot that appeared to clip the foul line in left field. The ball was called foul, and the inning would end a few pitches later with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the sixth, South Bend (1-3) had a runner at first with two outs, and Jonathan Long sent a deep line drive to right. However, Eduarqui Fernández ran back and made a leaping catch on the warning track to keep the game scoreless.

Wisconsin (3-1) broke through in the top of the seventh inning. Dylan O'Rae stepped to the plate with runners at first and third with two outs to face reliever Hunter Viets, who had entered the game to face O'Rae. The Rattlers lead-off hitter, who broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Peoria Chiefs at home, delivered again for the Rattlers. O'Rae blooped a single just inside the foul line in left to score Areinamo from third base for a 1-0 lead.

Casey Optiz evened the score for the Cubs with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the eighth inning off Jake Polancic. The Cubs threatened to take the lead as Polancic walked the next two batters before getting the first out of the inning on a popup.

Miguel Guerrero was called out of the Wisconsin bullpen to try to keep the game tied. Long was the first batter Guerrero faced. This time, Long sent a deep line drive to left field. Luis Lara raced back and he made a leaping catch to keep the South Bend Runners at first and second. Guerrero got the final out of the inning on a grounder to second.

Matt Wood started the Wisconsin rally in the ninth inning with a lead-off double against Jose Romero. The Cubs defense looked to be expecting a bunt, but Areinamo lined a single to center and Wood beat the throw home to score the go-ahead run. Jesús Chirinos padded the lead with a double to right on an 0-2 pitch to score Areinamo for a 3-1 lead.

Yerlin Rodriguez took over in the bottom of the ninth and struck out the first batter. He walked the next hitter. Then, a three-pitch strikeout brought Wisconsin to the brink, but also brought Opitz back to the plate as the tying run.

There would be no heroics for Opitz and South Bend in the ninth. Rodriguez caught Opitz looking at a 3-2 pitch for strike three to end the game. Rodriguez has two saves for the Rattlers this season.

Wisconsin has won three straight games. The Cubs have lost three straight games.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. Mark Manfredi is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Will Sanders has been named the starting pitcher for the Cubs. . Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast starts on AM1280, WNAM and the internet starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 5:45pm. Fans may also watch the game on the Bally Live App.

