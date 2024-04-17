Rattlers Drop Night Cap 8-2 to Cedar Rapids

April 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Cedar Rapids Kernels rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 8-2 in game two of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Gabriel Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two runs scored, two stolen bases, and two RBI to help the Kernels to the victory and a split in the twinbill. Wisconsin won the opener 5-3.

The Timber Rattlers (7-4) jumped to a 2-0 lead four batters into the game. Dylan O'Rae singled and Gregory Barrios doubled. Luis Lara singled to drive in O'Rae. Mike Boeve made the score 2-0 on an RBI grounder.

Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Zebby Matthews found his footing after the first four batters and would go five innings while allowing just two more hits and striking out four without issuing a walk. He would be rewarded for his efforts by his offense.

The Kernels (5-5) scored three times on five consecutive hits off Wisconsin starter Tate Kuehner in the top of the third. Agustin Ruiz started the rally with a one-out double and he took third on an error. Keoni Cavaco drove in Ruiz with a double. A pair of infield singles loaded the bases. Garcia doubled deep to right to score two runs to give Cedar Rapids a 3-2 lead.

A bout of wildness cost Wisconsin reliever Miguel Guerrero in the fourth inning as he walked the bases loaded to open the frame. Guerrero got the first out with a popup. Then, Stiven Cruz was called to the game from the Wisconsin bullpen. Rubel Cespedes fought back from a 1-2 count to run the count full before lining a two-run double to the wall in left. The lead expanded for the Kernels on an RBI single by Jose Salas and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Misael Urbina when the Rattlers were unable to turn an inning ending double play.

Gonzalez doubled in the sixth inning and scored on another double by Cespedes for the final run of the game. Cedar Rapids had eleven hits in game two with six doubles. They also went 7-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Boeve's on-base streak to open the season ended at ten games as he went 0-for-3 in the nightcap. Lara and Barrios each had two hits to account for four of Wisconsin's six hits in the game.

The Rattlers and Kernels are scheduled to play a single game on Thursday evening at Neuroscience Group Field. Will Rudy (0-0, 0.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. John Klein (0-0, 1.13) is set to start for the Kernels. Game time is 6:40pm.

Explore the frontiers of local craft beer at Craft Brews & Brats Night courtesy of Fox River Brewing Company. Try your favorite or find your new favorite. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Fans can also listen to the audio on the internet or watch the game on the Bally Live App.

R H E

CR 030 401 0 - 8 11 0

WIS 200 000 0 - 2 6 1

WP: Zebby Matthews (2-0)

LP: Tyler Kuehner (0-1)

TIME: 2:09

ATTN: 1,131

Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2024

