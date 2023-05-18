Rancho Back in Win Column
May 18, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Visalia, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes bounced back nicely from a tough loss on Tuesday, hammering the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark by a final of 9-2.
Jose Izarra had two hits and reached base four times, as he was the only player with a multi-hit game, as eight of nine Quakes recorded hits on the night.
The Quakes scored twice in the first off Joe Elbis (1-2) and never looked back.
Rancho starter Jared Karros was sharp, allowing one run over 3.2 innings, while reliever Joel Ibarra (4-0) notched the win, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball.
The Quakes (24-11) now lead the second-place Storm (20-15) by four games in the South Standings.
On Thursday, Rancho will send Chris Campos (5-0) to the hill, as he makes his first start of the year. He'll be opposed by Visalia's Wyatt Wendell (0-3) at 6:30pm.
The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 23rd for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!
