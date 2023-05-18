Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Nuts RHP Tyler Gough are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the first of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 26 of their 51 matchups against the Nuts. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

COMEBACK CLAWS: Over their past 11 games (8-3 record), the Grizzlies have scored 43 of their 61 runs in innings 7-9. In that span, Fresno has recorded 25 runs in the eighth inning. The Grizzlies have enjoyed five comeback victories and two walk-offs in the seventh inning or later during this stretch.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks fourth in batting average (.306), tied for fourth in runs (26), tied for sixth in triples (2), seventh in OBP (.424) and 10th in OPS (.841). Infielder Ryan Ritter ranks third in homers (7), eighth in OPS (.871), eighth in slugging percentage (.486), tied for ninth in walks (22) and tied for 10th in extra-base hits (12). Infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3), tied for seventh in RBI (21) and tied for 10th in hits (34). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. ranks tied for second in triples (3), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (13), sixth in slugging percentage (.500) and tied for eighth in homers (4). Outfielder Jesus Bugarin ranks tied for sixth in triples (2). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks tied for ninth in walks (22). Finally, first baseman and outfielder Parker Kelly ranks fourth in OBP (.433) and tied for fifth in batting average (304).

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

STARTING PITCHING SUCCESS: The Grizzlies rotation has been dominant over their past eight games. Fresno starters are 2-2 with a 1.80 ERA in that stretch. They have combined to toss 45 innings, allowing nine runs (all earned) on 27 hits and 10 walks while fanning 47. All six starters in the Visalia Rawhide series tied or surpassed their career-highs in innings with Blake Adams and Jordy Vargas tossing seven frames each. Connor Staine was once again the starting pitcher for a Fresno shutout, their second of the season. Staine's outing earned him California League Pitcher of the Week.

ROLISON ON REHAB: For the first time as a Rockies affiliate and since 2019, the Grizzlies had a player appear on a rehab assignment. Lefty and Colorado 40-man Ryan Rolison tossed three scoreless innings in his first outing since 2021 (shoulder surgery). Rolison allowed two hits and one walk while fanning three May 16 at Modesto.

FEEL THE STAINE: Grizzlies righty Connor Staine was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14. Staine's impressive start on Saturday, May 13 versus Visalia guided the Grizzlies to a series win over the Rawhide. Staine delivered a stellar performance, going a career-high six scoreless innings. The 22-year-old allowed only two hits and three walks while tying his professional-best with seven strikeouts. It was Staine's second time this season starting a game where it ended in a Grizzlies shutout win. The UCF product gives the 2023 Grizzlies their fourth California League award this season (Ryan Ritter and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

NO RUN SUPPORT FOR ADAMS: In six starts this season, Grizzlies righty Blake Adams has tossed 36 innings, permitting six runs (all earned) on 26 hits and three walks while fanning 45. Adams leads the California League in ERA (1.50) by almost a full run (Jorge Marcheco, Inland Empire, 2.48), strikeouts (45, by four) and WHIP (0.81, by 0.11). Unfortunately for Adams, he is 1-2 on the year and has suffered back-to-back tough-luck losses (0 runs of support). In his last five outings, Adams has received only three runs of support (0.6 runs per game) and in three of those starts, he has not had any run support.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (2-3), Red (8-6), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (4-4), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 19, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (3-1, 4.65) vs. Modesto LHP Brandon Schaeffer (2-2, 3.38)

MAY 20, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-2, 5.26) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (3-2, 4.42)

MAY 21, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 2:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Ryan Rolison (REHAB, 0-0, 0.00) vs. Modesto RHP Michael Morales (2-0, 2.67)

MAY 23, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 11:05 AM PT

Stockton TBA vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 5.34)

Transactions:

5/16: C Cole Stilwell: Retired (was on Fresno IL)

5/16: LHP Ryan Rolison: Assigned to Fresno on a rehab assignment. Rolison will wear #25.

5/16: RHP Austin Becker: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies. Becker will wear #19.

5/16: RHP Bryce McGowan: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno.

