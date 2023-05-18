Rawhide Fall to Quakes; Series Tied 1-1

VISALIA, CA- Quakes rebound against the Rawhide winning 9-2 in the second game of a six-game series. Rawhide defense struggled throughout the night, committing four errors and two in the fourth inning. The Quakes converted on the Rawhide errors, scoring five unearned runs in the fourth inning.

Joe Elbis began the night on the bump pitching 3.2 innings while giving up four hits and one earned run. Rawhide used four pitchers including Axel Andueza whorecorded two scoreless innings.

The Rawhide were outhit by their opponent for the 23rd time this season falling to 6-17 in similar games. AnderdsonRojas was the only Visalia batter with a multi-hit game recording two of the four Rawhide base hits.

The Rawhide will host the Quakes for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark.

