Awww Nuts...grizzlies Fall 5-0 As Winning Streak Comes To An End

May 18, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (19-16) were shutout by the Modesto Nuts (18-17) 5-0 Wednesday night from John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies saw their five-game winning streak and four-game road winning streak come to an end. Tonight's contest lasted 1 hour and 54 minutes, the fastest game for Fresno this season by seven minutes.

The Nuts grabbed the lead in the fourth when Gabriel Gonzalez smoked a double, adding Cole Young. Gonzalez scored a batter later when Gabriel Moncada lifted a sacrifice fly. Modesto tallied three more insurance runs in the eighth off a wild pitch and Moncada two-run shot. It was his fifth homer of the year.

The Grizzlies outhit the Nuts 6-5 with Parker Kelly lacing two doubles. Four other Fresno batters notched one hit. Grizzlies' righty Blake Adams (1-2, 1.50 ERA) did not receive any run support for the second straight start, taking the loss. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings. In six outings, Adams has tossed 36 innings, permitting six runs (all earned) on 26 hits and three walks while fanning 45.

Modesto sidearmer Tyler Cleveland (3-1) enjoyed the decision after six shutout frames. Cleveland allowed six hits and one walk while punching out six. Relievers Troy Taylor, Chris Jefferson and Stefan Raeth combined on three hitless and scoreless innings, striking out seven. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening from John Thurman Field.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Parker Kelly (2-4, 2 2B)

- RHP Blake Adams (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- RHP Braxton Hyde (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 1B Gabriel Moncada (2-3, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RF Gabriel Gonzalez (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- Nuts pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 13 K)

Nuts

(Road) Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-1, 3.91) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Gough (0-2, 9.00) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies are 0-8 on the road when opponents score first.

Braxton Hyde worked a 1-2-3 seventh with two punchouts for Fresno.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.