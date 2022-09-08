Rally for Max: Murphy Voted League's Best Player

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' right fielder Max Murphy has won the 2022 American Association Player of the Year Award as announced by the league on Thursday.

The award was voted on by the league's field managers, executives, and media representatives.

Murphy hit .308 while starting all 100 regular season games in right field, and led the American Association in both home runs (31) and RBI (97). The 31 home runs tied the Goldeyes' single-season record set by Kyle Martin in 2021, and rank tied for second in American Association history. The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native hit safely in 72 of 100 games, and blasted three home runs on August 27th in the first game of a double header at Fargo-Moorhead. Murphy also tied for the American Association lead with 12 outfield assists, which were the most by a Goldeye since 1999. Additionally, Murphy made seven appearances as a pitcher, striking out seven batters in six innings.

Murphy was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI in the Goldeyes' 6-3 win in Game One of the American Association Division Series on Wednesday before exiting the game due to injury in the bottom of the third inning. 2022 marks the seventh time in nine professional seasons Murphy has helped a team reach the playoffs.

Murphy is in his second year with the Goldeyes, and hit .307 with 13 home runs, 71 RBI, and a league-best 31 doubles for Winnipeg in 2021. The 29-year-old also played three seasons for the St. Paul Saints from 2018-20, earning All-Star honours in 2019 before having his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). Murphy earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins, and was voted a MiLB Gold Glove outfielder in 2017. Murphy reached the Triple-A level with the Diamondbacks in 2019.

Murphy becomes the fourth Goldeye (fifth time overall) in franchise history to earn league Player of the Year honours.

Winnipeg Goldeyes Northern League/American Association Player of the Year Winners

1995 - Terry Lee, Northern League

1996 - Terry Lee, Northern League

1998 - Sean Hearn, Northern League

2017 - Josh Romanski, American Association

2022 - Max Murphy, American Association

The Winnipeg Goldeyes play Game Two of the American Association Division Series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Friday, September 9th. First pitch from Newman Outdoor Field is at 6:30 p.m. The Goldeyes lead the best-of-three series 1-0. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

